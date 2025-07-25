The Old-School Southern Cake That Makes Peaches The Star

If you're looking for an easy dessert to make that's so delicious you can eat it up with a spoon –- literally –- look no further than those fresh, ripe peaches you just brought home from the market, some ingredients you likely have sitting in your pantry and refrigerator, and make yourself a peach spoon cake. Kathleen Boureston, home cooking expert and creator of the food blog Gonna Want Seconds, in an exclusive discussion with Food Republic, called it "pure comfort in dessert form."

Made with flour, milk or buttermilk, sugar, butter, baking soda, baking powder, and, of course, peaches, Boureston noted that spoon cake has a tender, pudding-like consistency. She explained that spoon cake differs from a cobbler, which is made with a biscuit or drop-dough topping, and from a crisp, which has a crumbly, buttery oat topping. With spoon cake, the batter is poured right over the fruit. This, Boureston said, "creates a custard-like layer around the fruit with a soft, cake-like top."

"Think of it as a cross between a cobbler and a warm cake," the recipe developer added, "where the fruit and cake melt together. It's especially great served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream." While it's hard to confirm spoon cake's origins, some assume it is derived from spoonbread, a moist souffle-like bread that President Monroe loved, made with cornmeal that has Southern roots.