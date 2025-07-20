This Is What Makes Brisket And Pulled Pork Different

No matter what style of American barbecue you're cooking, no spread is complete without juicy brisket or tender pulled pork somewhere in the mix. At first glance, these staples might seem pretty similar. Both are tough cuts that require low-and-slow cooking to break down dense connective tissue. This long cooking process transforms them into flavorful, melt-in-your-mouth delicacies, commonly served piled high in sandwiches or plated alongside other barbecue classics like creamy coleslaw, thinly sliced pickles, or smoky baked beans. So what makes them different? To find out, Food Republic consulted BBQ expert Christopher Prieto, a 2025 James Beard Foundation nominee for "Best Chef Southeast," champion pitmaster, and owner of Prime Barbecue. Prieto revealed that the differences go beyond just the fact they're cuts from different animals — they're also rooted in how they're smoked, seasoned, and how their fat and connective tissue transform during cooking.

"Cooking a brisket is going to be long and hard," Prieto told us. "The key is to get both muscles to break down at the same time while maintaining the integrity and moisture of the meat. Like most beef, the seasoning process needs to be simple and clean to allow the flavors to show." This contrasts with the approach taken when cooking pulled pork, which involves complex, sugar-based seasoning rubs, a sweeter blend of smoking woods, and is a comparatively more forgiving and easier-to-work-with cut of meat.