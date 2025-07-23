This 3-Ingredient Korean Classic Is The Easier Alternative To Fried Rice

Egg-fried rice is a perfect dish, full of rich flavor and protein. But even a straightforward meal like fried rice can take more time and effort than you're willing to spend, which is why it's good to have an alternative. Luckily, there's a three-ingredient classic Korean comfort meal that will make you forget all about your favorite take-out fried rice.

Making this dish couldn't be simpler. You don't even need to use leftover cold rice like you would when making fried rice. All you need is a pot of hot, freshly-made rice, two eggs, and a tablespoon of soy sauce. Crack the eggs directly into the rice and stir the combination aggressively, even after you've beaten out the clumps. The more you stir, the more velvety the end result. Add some soy sauce and give it a final mix. Then serve it, adding your choice of toppings.

While readers may worry about eating eggs only marginally cooked by the heat of the rice, it's worth pointing out the conceptual similarities between this dish and the cooking method for American or Italian carbonara. Using high-quality, pasteurized eggs can help reduce the risk of bacterial contamination, but if that's still too much raw egg for your taste, the Korean dish gyeran bap is the same concept, but starts with lightly-fried eggs added to a bowl of rice and butter, with the eggs then cut with the spoon and mixed into the rice. Typical toppings include sesame oil, green onions, and a touch of soy.