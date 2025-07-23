Turn A Tub Of Cool Whip Into Ice Cream With One Ingredient

Cool Whip is the creamy, fluffy topping that has been upgrading desserts since the 1960s, and people are still finding new ways to use it today. One summery option is to turn your Cool Whip into ice cream using just a packet of Jell-O mix — we suggest one of the pudding variety. Vanilla pudding is a good base for your classic flavor, but any works just as well and gives you heaps of options for summer treats.

Since Jell-O's Gen-Z rebrand, it has been the subject of many a recipe hack, and this time, it's ice cream. Cool Whi,p as well, is a culinary chameleon, turning boxed cake mix into crinkle cookies, or thickening up hot chocolates and coffees. Take a tub of Cool Whip (regular or fat-free) and mix that with one packet of Jell-O (sugar-free works just as well). Its sweet, subtle taste and airy texture add substance that holds its shape well.

Once everything is gently folded together (don't overmix this, or you'll lose that light, airy texture), freeze for around four hours, and enjoy. The creaminess of the whip and the flavor profile of your chosen Jell-O create an authentic ice cream experience. This recipe works perfectly for those wanting a refreshing taste with little hassle and limited time.