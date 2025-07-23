Turn A Tub Of Cool Whip Into Ice Cream With One Ingredient
Cool Whip is the creamy, fluffy topping that has been upgrading desserts since the 1960s, and people are still finding new ways to use it today. One summery option is to turn your Cool Whip into ice cream using just a packet of Jell-O mix — we suggest one of the pudding variety. Vanilla pudding is a good base for your classic flavor, but any works just as well and gives you heaps of options for summer treats.
Since Jell-O's Gen-Z rebrand, it has been the subject of many a recipe hack, and this time, it's ice cream. Cool Whi,p as well, is a culinary chameleon, turning boxed cake mix into crinkle cookies, or thickening up hot chocolates and coffees. Take a tub of Cool Whip (regular or fat-free) and mix that with one packet of Jell-O (sugar-free works just as well). Its sweet, subtle taste and airy texture add substance that holds its shape well.
Once everything is gently folded together (don't overmix this, or you'll lose that light, airy texture), freeze for around four hours, and enjoy. The creaminess of the whip and the flavor profile of your chosen Jell-O create an authentic ice cream experience. This recipe works perfectly for those wanting a refreshing taste with little hassle and limited time.
Cool Whip and Jell-O combos to try this summer
Kraft Heinz itself lists banana cream and chocolate fudge among its top sellers, and there could hardly be more decadent-sounding ice cream ideas than those. Banana cream pie ice cream can be topped with crushed Biscoff biscuits or graham crackers, while chocolate fudge could benefit from some colorful, crunchy sprinkles — or an easy four-ingredient caramel sauce. There are plenty of fun and unusual ways to jazz up ice cream, from sweet to savory to downright spicy, and you can make your perfect frozen treat from the comfort of your own home.
Although, don't think that toppings are the only way to jazz up these desserts. Cool Whip comes in a variety of flavors itself, and a peppermint version combined with a chocolate-flavored Jell-O could become the mint choc-chip ice cream you've been craving. Strawberry and lemon are refreshing sorbet choices, and Cool Whip can give these a creamy dimension. With the variety of fat-free and sugar-free options on the market, no one is excluded from dessert time, and your kids can indulge all summer long.