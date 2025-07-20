10 Lesser-Known Ice Cream Chains Worth Seeking Out
When it comes to ice cream, a lot of us stick to our usual haunts. You know what you're getting — no risk of a disappointing scoop. But there's a whole world of icy delights out there that the less adventurous among us are missing out on.
We've compiled a list of the best ice cream chains that are worth seeking out. From generational family businesses with recipes that haven't changed in decades to brands that are pushing boundaries with experimental flavors. You'll discover chains that control every step of the process, including some that milk their own cows and pasteurize their own milk. While others focus obsessively on sourcing organic and fair-trade ingredients, including a fully vegan chain that's built a devoted cult following.
The stories behind these businesses are just as compelling as their flavors, from a Persian immigrant who brought his family's traditional ice cream recipes to Los Angeles, to a Harlem-based shop that celebrates it's neighborhood while serving up creative flavors inspired by Caribbean and Midwestern traditions. Read on to find your next favorite ice cream spot.
Abbott's Frozen Custard
Abbott's Frozen Custard traces its roots back to 1902, when Arthur Abbott traveled with a summer carnival along the Eastern Seaboard, serving his handcrafted frozen custard to fairgoers. Eventually, he settled in Rochester, New York, setting up a permanent stand that quickly became a local sensation. Word spread fast, and soon people lined up from morning 'til night for a taste of his creamy creation. In 1957, when Arthur reached his 70s, he passed the business to Thelma and Lenny Schreiber. Their family continues to run Abbott's today, keeping the same commitment to quality that made the brand famous.
The menu centers around the signature frozen custard, available in sundaes, splits, milkshakes, and floats. The chocolate almond flavor has earned legendary status among fans and remains the most popular choice. It's the custard's rich, dense texture sets it apart from regular ice cream and keeps customers coming back for more.
Abbott's has expanded thoughtfully over the decades, now operating locations across eight states: Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The chain maintains consistently high ratings on review sites. As one TripAdvisor reviewer noted about the Rochester location at Finger Lakes, "A bit expensive, but worth every penny. Don't be surprised if you have to queue up, as the place seems to be extremely popular with locals that frequent the lake shore district in the evenings."
Braum's
Braum's, a regional institution in Oklahoma, operates with a unique concept that combines an ice cream parlor, fast food restaurant, and small grocery store under one roof. But what sets Braum's apart is the milk it's ice cream is made from. The company stands as one of the only major ice cream makers in the country to milk their own cows, maintaining complete control over their supply chain from farm to freezer.
The Braum Family Farm in Tuttle, Oklahoma, ranks among the largest dairy operations in the country, and the milk shipped to neighborhood stores has earned a reputation for exceptional quality. As one Redditor enthusiastically put it, "Braum's milk is the best milk you can buy. If you know, you know." This farm-to-store approach drives every aspect of its business model. All Braum's locations operate within a strict 330 mile radius of the family farm to guarantee freshness.
You'll find Braum's throughout Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri, and Arkansas, where the chain has achieved true cultural institution status. The emotional connection customers feel goes far beyond typical brand loyalty. Scrolling through reviews reveals the deep regional pride Braum's inspires. One Redditor captured this sentiment perfectly, "I literally say when people ask if I miss Oklahoma, 'I miss my friends and I miss Braum's.'"
Whitney's Ice Cream
Whitey's Ice Cream was established in 1933 in Moline, Illinois, by Chester "Whitey" Lindgren, who earned his nickname thanks to his distinctive white-blonde hair. Among Whitey's early hires was 15-year-old Bob Tunberg, and over the years the two developed a close friendship that eventually resulted in Bob and his wife, Norma, purchasing Whitey's Ice Cream in 1953. Today, their sons Jeff and Jon serve as co-owners, continuing the family tradition that spans multiple generations.
For decades, Whitey's Ice Cream remained a beloved single-location business until 1977, when the family began expanding throughout the Quad Cities area. The company now operates eight locations, each maintaining the same commitment to quality that Whitey established nearly a century ago. This careful, community-focused growth has helped preserve the personal touch that makes Whitey's special.
Since 1933, Whitey's has quietly pioneered several innovations that eventually spread throughout the ice cream industry. It developed high-powered malt machines to create extra thick shakes and malts, introduced candy bar shakes, and created both Splenda-sweetened no sugar added ice cream and chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream.
The local loyalty Whitey's enjoys reflects this long history of innovation. Customer reviews consistently praise both the unique offerings and the consistently high standards. As one Trip Advisor reviewer noted after their first visit: "Had to come by this place, everyone told me it was the best in the area. I had two flavors I have never tasted anywhere else. And the ice cream texture, and quality of ingredients are exactly what I was looking for!"
Mitchell's Homemade
Mitchell's flagship store calls a gorgeous historic building home — the same space that used to be the Rialto Theatre in Cleveland. What we love about Mitchell's is its commitment to top-notch ingredients. The company goes the extra mile to source organic and local products whenever possible, and when ingredients need to come from farther away like cocoa and coffee, Mitchell's makes sure everything is ethically sourced.
Walking into any of the nine Cleveland-area locations, you'll find an impressive menu that covers all the bases. If you're checking out Reddit discussions about Mitchell's, you'll notice campfire s'mores and caramel fudge brownie getting tons of love from customers. We are always on the hunt for good non-dairy options, and the vegan selections here really deserve a shoutout, too. Mitchell's uses coconut milk instead of soy, creating this amazingly creamy texture that'll surprise anyone who tries it.
The flagship store offers something pretty cool that you won't find at the other locations. You can actually take tours that walk you through the entire ice cream-making process while you sample different flavors. It's a fun way to see the care and craftsmanship that goes into every batch.
The enthusiasm Mitchell's generates among locals is really something to see. One Reddit user commenting on a thread discussing the best ice cream in Cleveland summed it up perfectly, "Mitchells!!! Hands down... I'm not vegan but really appreciate dairy free options and their vegan salted caramel is absolutely out of this world. They use Hartzler dairy (local) and it makes a world of difference."
Toscanini's
We're being a little cheeky here, since Toscanini's only operates two locations, but it's still technically a chain, right? More importantly, this Cambridge-based ice cream maker absolutely deserved a spot on our list. Founded in 1981 by Gus Rancatore, Toscanini's has evolved into a true cultural institution in the Boston area, consistently earning recognition for its innovation and quality. The accolades speak for themselves. Toscanini's has captured Boston Magazine's "Best of Boston" award multiple times over the years, most recently taking home the honor in 2024.
We love the gourmet, globally inspired flavors. There's B3, one of the signature creations that combines brown butter, brown sugar, and brownie into one indulgent scoop. Kulfi is the second most popular flavor, inspired by a popular Indian frozen dessert with a cardamom-scented base studded with roasted nuts and pistachios. Another international inspiration, Milo Godzilla, draws from Singapore's beloved drink made with sweetened condensed milk. For those seeking lighter options, Toscanini's sorbets are equally adventurous. The yuzu blueberry sorbet combines Japanese yuzu juice with mandarin orange and ichang papeda, creating a flavor that is delightfully bright and citrusy.
Salt and Straw
Salt & Straw has built its reputation on two seemingly contradictory elements: exceptional quality and absolutely wacky flavors. Founded in Portland in 2011, the company has grown rapidly to over 40 locations across the country, proving that adventurous ice cream can find a devoted audience nationwide.
The quality starts with sourcing. Salt & Straw partners with Scott Brothers Dairy, a fifth-generation family operation where grass-fed cows roam freely without growth hormones or antibiotics. This commitment to premium ingredients can be seen in the other ingredients. Local creameries provide artisanal goat cheese, craft distilleries contribute unique liqueurs, and foragers gather wild nettles from Washington forests.
The best-selling flavors are pretty standard: chocolate gooey brownie, or sea salt with caramel ribbons. Then there are the experimental offerings that generate headlines and heated debates. There's currently Arbequina olive oil, pear and blue cheese, and oishii strawberry and pretzel salad (and don't forget the bacon flavors that have come through). These polarizing creations spark passionate customer reactions, as evidenced by one Reddit exchange. One skeptical customer wrote, "They have some good flavors but they're up their own ass with others. I don't need steak and blue cheese ice cream or whatever you're coming up with, just give me dessert." Another customer fought back saying, "Yeah but sometimes being up one's own ass is undeniably pretty good. I had a goat cheese habanero raspberry swirl ice cream there that I still think about a year later."
Frankie and Joe's
Founded in 2011 in Seattle, this vegan ice cream shop now operates four locations across the city and has earned a devoted following for its thoughtfully crafted and delicious vegan ice cream. Organic ingredients take priority whenever possible, starting with a base made from gum-free coconut milk and gluten-free oat milk. The sweetening comes from organic cane sugar, organic dates, or coconut sugar, avoiding the artificial additives found in many commercial ice creams. Mix-ins include chewy brownie chunks, cacao nibs, shortbread cookies, and activated charcoal caramel, all crafted to be completely gluten-free and plant-based. Seasonal vegetables and fruits drive the flavor, enhanced with adaptogens, superfoods, and herbs for complexity. The maple-vanilla waffle cone is made daily using pure maple syrup, oat flour, bloomed flax seeds, and brown sugar for a crispy, flavorful vessel.
We particularly love the salty caramel ash flavor, where luxurious salted caramel ice cream meets activated coconut charcoal and sea salt for an unexpectedly sophisticated result. The California cabin flavor blends smoked vanilla and pine ice cream with black pepper cardamom shortbread cookies throughout. Yum!
But don't take our word for it; it's also got a 4.8 rating on TripAdvisor and countless positive reviews. One customer noted, "Honestly if you didn't tell me this was vegan ice cream, I would have no idea. You really can't go wrong with any of their flavors, especially the rotating seasonal flavors." Another declared confidently, "Frankie and Jo's is the best ice cream in Seattle."
Sweet Rose Creamery
Los Angeles based Sweet Rose Creamery is a small-batch ice cream shop that focuses on using locally sourced ingredients, with four locations throughout the city. The creamery takes a hands on approach to production, making nearly everything from scratch within the Brentwood Country Mart location. Marshmallows, chocolate chips, sauces, and waffle cones all are made fresh from the small kitchen. Sweet Rose holds official creamery certification, making it the only independent ice cream shop in Los Angeles known to combine this designation with an all organic dairy base. Rather than purchasing pre-made dairy bases like most ice cream shops, Sweet Rose obtained licensing to pasteurize its own mixture.
The proximity to Santa Monica Farmers' Market, just a couple miles away, drives the seasonal approach to flavors. Sweet Rose changes the menu monthly to reflect micro-seasons and local harvests. The same beautiful fruit customers select at Wednesday's market often appears as a delicious scoop later that day.
This commitment extends throughout the supply chain. Sweet Rose advocates for local farming communities while avoiding additives and chemicals. The brand sources organic milk and eggs exclusively from California producers and partner with environmentally responsible artisans like TCHO Chocolate and Central Milling Flour.
But what about the reviews? It's got a largely positive rating on Tripadvisor with a solid 4.4 stars. While a small minority grumbled about the price, most were ardent fans, like this customer who wrote, "We love topping off our lunch at the Brentwood Country Mart by stopping in for ice cream at this eatery. The flavors are always so good and the ice cream is truly nirvana."
Mashti Malone's
After nearly 40 years, Mashti Malone's founder and chef Mashti Shirvani still greets every single customer personally, asking if they enjoyed his ice cream. This hands-on approach reflects the passion that has driven his remarkable journey from Iran to operating three California locations.
As a child growing up in Iran, Mashti had a deep love for ice cream, learning to make ice cream and sour cherry sharbat in his uncle's shop. After immigrating during the 1979 Iranian Revolution, he worked as a chef in one of LA's first Persian restaurants before pursuing his true calling. With only a few dollars, he bought an existing shop called Mugsy Malone's and simply changed "Mugsy" to "Mashti" to save money on the sign. LA's most famous Persian ice cream shop was born.
What makes Mashti's ice cream truly distinctive lies in its authentic Persian ingredients and traditional techniques. Rose water (perfect for creamy desserts), saffron, cardamom, orange blossom, pomegranate, and pistachio create the complex flavor profiles that transport customers to the Middle East. The texture comes from traditional thickeners like Arabic gum, rice starch, and sahlab, the dried root of orchids, rather than conventional stabilizers.
Mashti's commitment to purity means his ice cream contains no preservatives, eggs, refined sugar, corn syrup, trans fats, or artificial flavors and colors. This clean approach allows the natural ingredients to shine through in every scoop. The menu reads like a Persian poetry collection, with flavors like Turkish coffee, Persian cucumber and ginger rosewater, or the famous herbal snow that combines 15 different herbs and flavors into something complex, yet delicate.
Sugar Hill Creamery
Sugar Hill Creamery started in Harlem as a Black-owned, woman-led business and has grown to five locations throughout New York. The shop specializes in handmade, small-batch ice cream, including dairy-free, plant-based, and gluten-free options. The flavors are inspired by a mix of Caribbean and Midwest influences, and the distinctive character of the Sugar Hill neighborhood where it began.
The business honors the legacy of its namesake neighborhood, an area that flourished as a center of Black cultural achievement during the Harlem Renaissance. In the early 1900s, this community attracted prominent African American artists, writers, and professionals, creating a vibrant intellectual hub that the creamery celebrates today. The shop's interior features an evolving art installation of portrait drawings depicting current Harlem residents, created by Brooklyn artist Raúl Ayala.
Sugar Hill changes it's menu with the seasons. The summer lineup includes flavors like "Buggin' Out," a nostalgic tribute to 1990s hip-hop culture that combines malted vanilla with chocolate-coated rice cereal pieces and tart raspberry coulis. The winter menu features flavors like "Family Business," which blends bright citrus notes with nutty almond and rum cake flavors, topped with a passionfruit jam.
One happy customer on Tripadvisor wrote, "This was a great place to find on a hot day and the line was nearly out the door. The flavors were a mix of classics with a local twist on them, with creative names that you might only find in Harlem."