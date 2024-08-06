David Chang's Favorite Brand Of Canned Tuna Has A Kick To It

Sauced, snack-ready tuna is becoming more available in the United States. StarKist's Tuna Creations, for example, offers their own take on spicy Korean style canned fish with gochujang paste, though it may be due to the fact that Dongwon has owned the brand since 2008. But, unlike canned tuna traditionally found in the States, Dongwon Tuna with Hot Pepper Sauce is packed with extra ingredients beyond fish and seasonings; it also includes onions, carrots, and potatoes that help balance the spiciness of the chili paste, making for a more well-rounded meal or snack.

Dongwon is the leading South Korean tuna brand that's a mainstay in Asian markets, but you don't have to travel far to bring the spicy-sweet taste to your plate. The brand is available at H-Mart grocery stores around the U.S., or you can order it online from H-Mart.com as single 5.29-ounce cans or a four-pack; you'll need to type in your zip code to see the price.

If you don't live near an H-Mart, you can order a four-pack of Dongwon Tuna with Hot Pepper Sauce on Amazon for $18.50 for a four-pack of 5.29-ounce cans. If you'd rather use the canned tuna that you already have in your pantry, you can also dress it up with your own homemade gochujang dressing with just a few ingredients.