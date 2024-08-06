David Chang's Favorite Brand Of Canned Tuna Has A Kick To It
Best known for his penchant for challenging culinary norms, David Chang lived up to that reputation with an Instagram post inviting Americans to try his favorite canned tuna. Chang pointed out that, while canned foods often get an undeserved "bad rap" in the U.S., they're appreciated as a tasty, shelf-stable option throughout Europe and Asia. The "Chrissy and Dave Dine Out" star then proceeded to share his top pick: Dongwon Tuna with Hot Pepper Sauce, adding he typically enjoys it over a bed of rice for a quick, low-key dinner.
In the video, the chef snacks on forkfuls of the fiery flaked fish right from the can, saluting the spicy-sweet gochujang-based sauce that smothers a blend of skipjack tuna and veggies packed right into the tin. What Chang enjoys most about his tuna pick is its lack of an overbearing fishy taste. Instead, the mixture balances sweetness with the heat of the gochujang, which, for the uninitiated, is a fermented chili paste. For those seeking an extra kick of spice, he recommends opting for the brand's Double Hot Pepper option.
Where to find Dongwon Tuna with Hot Pepper Sauce
Sauced, snack-ready tuna is becoming more available in the United States. StarKist's Tuna Creations, for example, offers their own take on spicy Korean style canned fish with gochujang paste, though it may be due to the fact that Dongwon has owned the brand since 2008. But, unlike canned tuna traditionally found in the States, Dongwon Tuna with Hot Pepper Sauce is packed with extra ingredients beyond fish and seasonings; it also includes onions, carrots, and potatoes that help balance the spiciness of the chili paste, making for a more well-rounded meal or snack.
Dongwon is the leading South Korean tuna brand that's a mainstay in Asian markets, but you don't have to travel far to bring the spicy-sweet taste to your plate. The brand is available at H-Mart grocery stores around the U.S., or you can order it online from H-Mart.com as single 5.29-ounce cans or a four-pack; you'll need to type in your zip code to see the price.
If you don't live near an H-Mart, you can order a four-pack of Dongwon Tuna with Hot Pepper Sauce on Amazon for $18.50 for a four-pack of 5.29-ounce cans. If you'd rather use the canned tuna that you already have in your pantry, you can also dress it up with your own homemade gochujang dressing with just a few ingredients.
How to make your own gochujang tuna
Turning any ordinary can of tuna into a spicy-sweet delight is super easy. Simply drain a 12-ounce can of your favorite brand, then combine it with a tablespoon of gochujang paste, about 2-4 tablespoons of tomato sauce or ketchup, and a drizzle of honey to offset the heat of the fermented chili paste.
If you'd prefer to make a creamy seafood salad instead, combine your drained tuna with a 1/4-cup of mayo or your preferred tuna salad mayo swap and about a tablespoon of gochujang paste, adding more or less to suit your spice tolerance and preference. The biggest mistake with making tuna salad is forgoing an acidic component, so avoid this by adding a spritz of fresh lemon or lime juice. You can stop there or add veggies like chopped onions, potatoes, carrots, and cucumbers to add volume and crunchiness to your recipe.
You can serve your gochujang tuna over rice, like David Chang suggests, serve it over greens as a protein-packed salad, or use it to top crackers or nori sheets for an easy lunch option. For even more deliciousness, you can use this sweet-heat sensation to spice up many recipes as a stand-in for other types of seafood salad, like the crab mixture in these mini sushi bake cups.