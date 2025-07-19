Salt Isn't The Best Electrolyte Source: Here's Why

Salt and sodium aren't the same thing; in fact, salt contains sodium, an essential electrolyte that gives salt its rehydrating properties. It would seem, then, that consuming salt after a long workout or a hot day spent in the sun would be the best way to replenish your body's electrolytes — but it's actually not. The reason for this, as explained by our expert Sarah Schlichter — MPH, RDN, and owner of Nutrition for Running — is threefold.

"Plain salt can help with hydration, but it won't provide all of the electrolytes," she told Food Republic. She continued, explaining that when salt alone is consumed, it can't be absorbed by our bodies as efficiently as it can when combined with other electrolytes. Finally, Schlichter simply noted, "Plain salt may also not taste good on its own." It surely doesn't — and while you could dissolve some in water and drink that, it highlights the crucial role a full spectrum of electrolytes plays in proper hydration. You might instead consider ingesting salt in conjunction with other foods and beverages that contain electrolytes to more fully replenish the fluids in your body.