The Easy Way To Make Fluffy Cotton Candy Without A Fancy Machine

The thought of cotton candy (aka fairy floss or candy floss) tends to send shivers of nostalgia down our spines. After all, most of us only get to eat the fluffy sugary treat at childhood events, like state fairs, festivals, carnivals, circuses, or a visit to the boardwalk. But it's actually easier to relive those experiences at home than you think. All you need is sugar, a pot, a stove, and a hand mixer to make the confection in your own home.

The technique is simple: mix sugar with a small drop of food coloring, stir the sugar over low heat until it is fully dissolved, and then slowly pour the sugar mixture — a small amount at a time — over the single blade of a rotating hand mixer in a bowl. The sugar forms fine strands that can then be rolled up over a stick for a small handheld treat. Just make sure you use a high-walled bowl to avoid splatter — hot sugar can result in third-degree burns, after all.

In many ways, the experience isn't all that different from that of a traditional cotton candy machine. First invented by a dentist and a candymaker at the turn of the 19th century and introduced at the World's Fair in 1904, a traditional cotton candy machine uses heat and centrifugal force to melt granulated sugar and spin it into fine strands and trap air between those strands.