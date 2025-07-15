Keep Bread Loaves Fresher Longer By Sticking This Vegetable In The Bag

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's always disappointing to reach for a loaf of bread to make that sandwich you've been dreaming about all morning, only to discover that the bread's gone stale. The best breads, the ones without preservatives and added mold inhibitors, can go bad in the blink of an eye if not stored properly, so it's important to have some tricks up your sleeve to prevent such a carb-tastrophe. While everyone has heard about bread boxes, there's one trick you might not know, which comes from utilizing a common vegetable to keep things fresh.

To get the inside scoop on this all-natural preparation method, Food Republic spoke to Domenico Tolomeo, corporate chef at Orlando Food Sales, to learn how a simple stick of celery can change the whole bread game. According to Tolomeo, it's all thanks to the water content in the fibrous veggie. "When placed in a bread bag, it releases a small amount of moisture into the air inside the bag. This extra humidity helps prevent the bread from drying out and going stale as quickly," he said.

If the idea of wet bread sends shivers down your spine, don't panic. "Unlike direct water or condensation (which would make bread soggy or moldy), the celery's moisture is gradual and more balanced," Tolomeo explained. "Over time, though, both the bread and celery will soften as they equalize in moisture, so it's best for short-term storage."