What Makes Michigan Hot Dogs So Special?

Travel around the U.S. sampling hot dogs, and the unheard regional styles just keep coming. And sometimes, the pedantics of sausage meets bun turn tricky, with Michigan being a prime example. Intriguingly, the style isn't even consumed within the namesake state lines.

So, just by name alone, the Michigan hot dog intrigues. And to unpack further details, Food Republic is fortunate to have exclusive advice from Nathan Gerard. A part of Pellet Head — a Midwestern company that sells grills, ovens, stoves, and more — he's well-versed in the knitty-gritty of classic American cooking. And according to him, "the Michigan dog is all about that signature meat sauce."

This creation closely resembles the Coney Island hot dog, featuring a bun and sausage covered in ground beef chili. You can consider it a substyle or a spin-off, but either way, the Michigan hot dog offers some special qualities. Gerard pointed out that the meat sauce's consistency is "smoother [and] without beans," while featuring a distinct combination of spices. Furthermore, the dish employs particular franks and comes with a careful construction, too. "The combo of that spiced meat sauce, a high-quality beef dog, and classic prep," said Gerard, is what sets this style apart.