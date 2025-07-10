Don't Throw Away Those 12-Pack Soda Boxes Before Trying This Clever Hack

It feels like no matter how big the kitchen is, people are always searching for new ways to organize to make space and minimize clutter. Sometimes, help comes in the form of shiny new storage bins and the latest TikTok organizing trends — and sometimes, it's a little more modest than that. Case in point: 12-pack soda boxes. Once you've removed your drinks, you can use these boxes to your advantage and store canned goods in them.

These boxes usually have perforated openings, granting easy access to the contents. If yours doesn't, you can carve this space out yourself with a box cutter. Many canned goods have similar dimensions to sodas, so they can easily fit into the unused space. If you have a couple lying around, have a crafty afternoon and paint them the same color to add some cohesion and visual appeal. Given that these containers aren't transparent, it may be difficult to remember exactly what you've stored in there. Multiples of the same tinned item are a good option here to remove the surprise element. It can be hard to find space in your kitchen for bulk goods in any case, so reusing an item that you've already designated space for is like the gift that keeps on giving.