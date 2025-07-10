Don't Throw Away Those 12-Pack Soda Boxes Before Trying This Clever Hack
It feels like no matter how big the kitchen is, people are always searching for new ways to organize to make space and minimize clutter. Sometimes, help comes in the form of shiny new storage bins and the latest TikTok organizing trends — and sometimes, it's a little more modest than that. Case in point: 12-pack soda boxes. Once you've removed your drinks, you can use these boxes to your advantage and store canned goods in them.
These boxes usually have perforated openings, granting easy access to the contents. If yours doesn't, you can carve this space out yourself with a box cutter. Many canned goods have similar dimensions to sodas, so they can easily fit into the unused space. If you have a couple lying around, have a crafty afternoon and paint them the same color to add some cohesion and visual appeal. Given that these containers aren't transparent, it may be difficult to remember exactly what you've stored in there. Multiples of the same tinned item are a good option here to remove the surprise element. It can be hard to find space in your kitchen for bulk goods in any case, so reusing an item that you've already designated space for is like the gift that keeps on giving.
More ways to reuse and recycle in the kitchen
From containers to food scraps, there are a host of ways to draw extra life out of your kitchen, way before you need to sort your garbage into their appropriate recycling bins. Sticking with your soda boxes, these make excellent containers to store and organize snacks. Simply remove the top and cut that cardboard into smaller pieces to use as slots within the main box. You'll have to reinforce them, but you'll be left with an easy-access snack caddy that will keep you on top of your grocery list.
Don't feel limited to reusing kitchen goods for just the kitchen. Produce peels and skins make for the perfect garden compost, and even your residual bacon grease can find a new home in your birdfeeder. Glass jars can easily be washed out and reused as storage containers, perfect for dried goods that people often mistakenly leave in their unsealed original bags. The point is: Waste can be significantly reduced with a little creativity and time. The kitchen is often one of the main contributors to the garbage can, and changing this starts as simply as with a soda box.