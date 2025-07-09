One Of Elvis Presley's Favorite Desserts Is A Southern Classic
While Elvis Presley's musical legacy deservedly receives the spotlight, the King of Rock N' Roll left a mark on culinary culture, too. Not known for adventurous eating, it's instead his particular preferences in Southern cuisine that still draw attention. His adoration for butter-fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches is well documented, but it's just the tip of the iceberg. In addition, he loved the bacon, peanut butter and jam stuffed Fool's Gold Loaf: Presley's favorite sandwich. And when it comes to dessert, it's noted he took a liking to classic banana pudding.
Undoubtedly, the dish comes with an appeal that's easy to understand. And recipes released from both his nurse and the Graceland Mansion showcase his love for a traditional take on the classic. Featuring vanilla wafers, sliced bananas, an egg yolk custard bottom, and meringue topping, it's a thoroughly Southern combination of flavors. Carefully layered, and then baked with the eye-catching whipped egg white crown, it's a dessert fit for a king.
Elvis Presley enjoyed a Southern style banana pudding
With Presley's predisposition to specifically Southern food, it's no surprise this sweet treat would often appear on the table. Although now a Southern classic, the origins of banana pudding actually lie to the north. At first, the dessert involved sponge cake or ladyfingers covered in custard; no baking involved. Nevertheless, such 19th century versions, nor a modern refrigerator-only silky smooth banana pudding recipe, are not likely what Presley enjoyed.
Instead, retellings show he favored the vanilla wafer and meringue topped kind of pudding. Perhaps not so coincidentally, this version of the dessert was increasing in popularity simultaneously amidst his rise to fame during the 1950s and 60s. Subsequently, it's logical to assume that whoever first prepared banana pudding for Presley used this rendition — perhaps even picking up the recipe off of the wafer box. And as the rock star came to love the dessert, it even became stylized in his honor. Featuring an extra dash of vanilla extract to accentuate the wafers and an abundant topping of meringue, it's a treat that has now found its place in Elvis Presley lore.