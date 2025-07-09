One Of Elvis Presley's Favorite Desserts Is A Southern Classic

While Elvis Presley's musical legacy deservedly receives the spotlight, the King of Rock N' Roll left a mark on culinary culture, too. Not known for adventurous eating, it's instead his particular preferences in Southern cuisine that still draw attention. His adoration for butter-fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches is well documented, but it's just the tip of the iceberg. In addition, he loved the bacon, peanut butter and jam stuffed Fool's Gold Loaf: Presley's favorite sandwich. And when it comes to dessert, it's noted he took a liking to classic banana pudding.

Undoubtedly, the dish comes with an appeal that's easy to understand. And recipes released from both his nurse and the Graceland Mansion showcase his love for a traditional take on the classic. Featuring vanilla wafers, sliced bananas, an egg yolk custard bottom, and meringue topping, it's a thoroughly Southern combination of flavors. Carefully layered, and then baked with the eye-catching whipped egg white crown, it's a dessert fit for a king.