Only 2 McDonald's Burgers Have Sesame Seeds Buns – Here's Why

Ever since brothers Maurice (also known as Mac) and Richard McDonald opened their first drive-in restaurant in 1940, the name McDonald's has been synonymous with hamburgers in America. Considering how much the original McDonald's burger cost at that time — 15 cents — it's no surprise that it became the fast food behemoth it is today.

But as McDonald's aims to upgrade its burgers in 2025, it's worth examining why only the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder currently feature sesame seed buns. Other menu items, like the McDouble, Cheeseburger, and Double Cheeseburger, are served on seedless buns.

When Food Republic reached out to a representative from McDonald's to ask about the differing bun types, the response was fascinating. The representative said that the sesame seeds found on Big Macs and Quarter Pounders are there "to help enhance the flavor of those menu items." On the contrary, the other burgers on the menu are served on plain, seedless buns "to focus on the simplicity of our classic burgers!"