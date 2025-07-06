Rick Steves' Ordering Tip For An Unforgettable Dining Adventure In France

Rick Steves is the preeminent voice offering tips for traveling to a European country. His rules for dining in Europe, paired with his top mistake to avoid (eating breakfast at your hotel), are a smart place to start. If you're traveling to France, Rick Steves has one extra tidbit of advice for you. Order from "le menu" (per Rick Steves' Europe).

That doesn't mean the menu, as bemusing as that is. The menu is referred to as la carte, which translates to the card. Steves says that if you order off the full menu, you might end up paying more than if you go for the fixed-price option — called le menu or le formule, which means the formula. These fixed-price menus are like a prix-fixe menu at an American restaurant, a multi-course, limited, set menu featuring some of the restaurant's choice items.

Rick Steves noted that choosing le menu option can take you on a culinary journey unique to each restaurant or venue. He detailed that his memorable meal in the Loire Valley began with classic escargots in a garlicky herbed butter, then came a beef course with a side of beans wrapped in juicy bacon, then a cheese course, followed by a dessert of a cinnamon-apple crepe with butterscotch ice cream. Cheese is often served at the end of the meal in many a European country — unlike in the U.S. where cheese plates tend to be appetizers.