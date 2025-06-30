The Coldest Water Bottle: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having grown up in Naples, Florida, twins David and Joe Ahmad knew the importance of staying hydrated and cool. The sons of two engineers, they believed it was the only path for them, but David still wanted to put his business acumen to work.

That's why he founded Coldest Water, a provider of water bottles that keep liquids cold for up to 36 hours. In 2015, David put all $14,000 he had saved up into an order of 1,000 water bottles, but his brother Joe questioned his ability to sell them. Though David couldn't cancel the order, his worries proved to be irrelevant, as Coldest Water sold out all 1,000 bottles in just five months. By 2017, Joe agreed to come on board to head up the company's marketing, and it achieved $900,000 in revenue that same year.

Things only grew from there, to the point where the brothers could barely keep their inventory bulked enough to meet demand. By 2022, the twins were running a company that raked in over $15 million in revenue and changed the company name to simply Coldest after expanding its product line to everything from pillows to dog bowls. Seeing the popularity of their products but finding it difficult to scale business practices to harvest that revenue into profit, the twins took to "Shark Tank" in 2023, appearing on Season 15, Episode 15 in 2024.