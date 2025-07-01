Why Banquet Is The Worst Frozen Turkey Dinner You Can Buy

The humble turkey is no stranger to your Thanksgiving table, but sometimes you may get the craving to enjoy a turkey meal at other times of the year. That's where pre-packaged dinners come in. You can grab some from the frozen aisle at your supermarket to store for when you get the urge for some turkey and gravy (and you can elevate it with thoughtful plating). Now the real issue comes down to being able to choose the tastiest option, especially when there are multiple brands to pick from. Luckily, we did the heavy lifting (err ... eating?) so that you can focus less on what you'll be heating up and more on what you're going to binge on the couch (which is probably "Love Island," let's be honest).

Food Republic's taste-testers ranked 10 frozen turkey dinners and found that Banquet's Turkey Meal has no place on the shelves (or in your stomach). According to our researcher, the slices of turkey appear heavily processed and sit atop small amounts of stuffing, mashed potatoes, and peas. When we dove deeper, we discovered that Banquet's reviews on its website painted an even darker picture. "Horrible! The turkey was so tough you couldn't eat it, the mashed potatoes were runny, and the peas were hard," one reviewer wrote (via Banquet). And the hits didn't stop there. "This was inedible. I often get inexpensive frozen meals to eat at work, but this one ended up in the trash" (per Walmart).