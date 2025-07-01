Why Banquet Is The Worst Frozen Turkey Dinner You Can Buy
The humble turkey is no stranger to your Thanksgiving table, but sometimes you may get the craving to enjoy a turkey meal at other times of the year. That's where pre-packaged dinners come in. You can grab some from the frozen aisle at your supermarket to store for when you get the urge for some turkey and gravy (and you can elevate it with thoughtful plating). Now the real issue comes down to being able to choose the tastiest option, especially when there are multiple brands to pick from. Luckily, we did the heavy lifting (err ... eating?) so that you can focus less on what you'll be heating up and more on what you're going to binge on the couch (which is probably "Love Island," let's be honest).
Food Republic's taste-testers ranked 10 frozen turkey dinners and found that Banquet's Turkey Meal has no place on the shelves (or in your stomach). According to our researcher, the slices of turkey appear heavily processed and sit atop small amounts of stuffing, mashed potatoes, and peas. When we dove deeper, we discovered that Banquet's reviews on its website painted an even darker picture. "Horrible! The turkey was so tough you couldn't eat it, the mashed potatoes were runny, and the peas were hard," one reviewer wrote (via Banquet). And the hits didn't stop there. "This was inedible. I often get inexpensive frozen meals to eat at work, but this one ended up in the trash" (per Walmart).
What to grab at the store instead
When shopping for a frozen turkey dinner, you're probably looking for convenience but still want to enjoy your meal as much as possible. Luckily, Jennie-O Oven Ready Boneless Turkey Breast is the best of both worlds. Rather than being a full pre-packaged frozen dinner, you'll get the main components of your meal: a pre-seasoned turkey breast and a packet of gravy. With no thawing required, you just cook the frozen turkey per the instructions and are rewarded with a juicy, flavorful result. Many reviewers love how seasoned it is, and its convenience is a big draw.
Another common theme is how much people wish their local stores carried it year-round. Alas, this turkey seems to only be available around the holiday season — not that that should stop you from snagging a few. Many Jennie-O aficionados like to stock up and buy as many as they can during the fall and winter months. Additionally, this option is great for those who want to make a classic turkey dinner for Thanksgiving but may not have enough guests to make a whole bird.