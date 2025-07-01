The Country That Produces Most Of The World's Spices Is Known For Its Flavorful Cuisine

Spices are ... well, the spice of life. Okay, maybe that's not the most novel train of thought, but the quest for spices has been one of the driving forces that led us to the globalized world we live in today, from Marco Polo's journey across the Silk Road to Vasco da Gama's journey around the Cape of Good Hope. And while uncommon and impressive cooking spices grow naturally across every country and continent, there's one country that produces more spices than anywhere else. That country, which might not surprise you, is India.

The South Asian subcontinent has long been known for its multitude of flavors and colors, and that has not changed as global trade has modernized. Over 40% of the world's spice trade originates from India, and of the 109 internationally recognized spice varieties, India cultivates 75. Some of the main exports include black pepper, cardamom, also known as the queen of spices, turmeric, ginger, cumin, coriander, and a wide range of chilies.

All told, the Indian spice trade made up around 12 million metric tons, dwarfing the second-ranked China's output of 1.18 million tons and the third-ranked Nigeria's 1.04 million metric tons. There's also no indication of the country slowing down on its export success anytime soon. The business recorded an all-time value of $4.46 billion in 2024.