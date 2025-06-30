This BBQ Chain Took The Bottom Spot In Our Rankings. Here's Why

While on the hunt for the best and worst barbecue chains in the country, our taste-testers felt that Bill Miller was at the bottom of the barrel. Our testers found that the brisket was dry, the barbecue sauce was lackluster, and the green bean sauce was tasteless and watery. And unfortunately, they aren't the only ones to feel this way. In fact, just a quick glance at its Yelp page and you'll see that it has an underwhelming 2.5 stars. When looking at reviews, the majority are disappointed in the quality, while some are also unimpressed with the service and the expensive pricing for subpar food.

Interestingly, many reviews note that this isn't always how the restaurant chain was, and that it seems to have gone downhill relatively recently. "They were good until about 3 months ago. Since then[,] we get home and every order is wrong. They always 'forget' the bbq sauce, [and] put the wrong meat. They also fill the Mac n cheese with bean juice. Sloppy. It's too expensive to be so bad" (per Yelp). One reviewer even noted that their food had to get tossed out. "When I opened the container[,] I saw a biscuit with a large glob of thick white stuff on top. I took a couple of small bites [and] then threw the concoction in the trash. The flour had not been cooked or seasoned[;] it was raw" (via Yelp). In the world of BBQ chains, this