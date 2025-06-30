This BBQ Chain Took The Bottom Spot In Our Rankings. Here's Why
While on the hunt for the best and worst barbecue chains in the country, our taste-testers felt that Bill Miller was at the bottom of the barrel. Our testers found that the brisket was dry, the barbecue sauce was lackluster, and the green bean sauce was tasteless and watery. And unfortunately, they aren't the only ones to feel this way. In fact, just a quick glance at its Yelp page and you'll see that it has an underwhelming 2.5 stars. When looking at reviews, the majority are disappointed in the quality, while some are also unimpressed with the service and the expensive pricing for subpar food.
Interestingly, many reviews note that this isn't always how the restaurant chain was, and that it seems to have gone downhill relatively recently. "They were good until about 3 months ago. Since then[,] we get home and every order is wrong. They always 'forget' the bbq sauce, [and] put the wrong meat. They also fill the Mac n cheese with bean juice. Sloppy. It's too expensive to be so bad" (per Yelp). One reviewer even noted that their food had to get tossed out. "When I opened the container[,] I saw a biscuit with a large glob of thick white stuff on top. I took a couple of small bites [and] then threw the concoction in the trash. The flour had not been cooked or seasoned[;] it was raw" (via Yelp). In the world of BBQ chains, this
Check out 4 Rivers Smokehouse instead
Unless you're going to grab Aaron Franklin's recommended cut for the best brisket so that you can make your own barbecue brisket and cowboy butter at home, you're likely still on the lookout for a spot to enjoy some classic barbecue grub. In our taste-testers' hunt for the best out there, they discovered that 4 Rivers Smokehouse is a cut above the rest. With 15 locations sprinkled throughout Florida, we love that it uses its own signature all-purpose spice blend for deeply flavorful meat. And if you don't live in Florida, you can even have some seasoning (or sauce) shipped right to your door.
When it comes to the actual food, reviewers love this chain, with one even using it to cater her wedding. Another satisfied diner wrote, "They have amazing BBQ! They have flavorful sides and even scrumptious desserts! We ordered a 2 meat platter with 2 sides and even sharing[,] we were full" (per Yelp). While the food is widely loved, customers also say that the service inside the restaurants goes above and beyond. "Their customer service was phenomenal today as well. They were so friendly" (via Yelp).