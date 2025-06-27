The Vintage Gum-Flavored Canned Soda We Wish Still Existed
Hubba Bubba — a popular variety of bubble gum — was a household name in the '80s and '90s, and even into the 2000s. It was known for being less sticky than its competitors and offered a wide variety of flavors. In 1988, the company expanded its portfolio by introducing Hubba Bubba Soda. Much like the Starbucks Pink Drink, it had a pleasing pink hue and captured the flavor of its gum perfectly. Ultimately, it didn't take off as the company had hoped and was discontinued after a couple of years.
A drinkable form of bubble gum that didn't tire out your jaw sounded like a dream come true for many kids of the '80s. Plus, there were always kids who couldn't blow bubbles, try though they might. Hubba Bubba Soda allowed them to still enjoy the fun without needing to throw their bubbles into the ring. It wasn't the first gum-flavored soda, but it had the advantage of borrowing its flavor from a much-loved and recognizable product.
Many social media users recall this novelty drink from their childhood. "I remember [Hubba Bubba Soda], it tasted very very sweet," one Redditor wrote. "Like sugar with extra sugar." Hubba Bubba Soda may be a relic of history, but it was certainly formative for many.
The rise and fall and rise again of Hubba Bubba
Bubble gums of the 1980s were often packed with sugar, and the 1990s saw a shift in consumer demand toward low- or no-sugar options. Hubba Bubba actually tried to hop on board, offering a Diet Hubba Bubba Soda, but the drink was something of a novelty to begin with, so it wasn't enough to keep the product afloat.
While chewing gum originally had wide-ranging medicinal purposes, in the 1970s, bubble gum came to be seen as a sign of rebellion and looking cool. While Hubba Bubba could fulfill this practically, its packaging was bright and childlike, so teenagers looking to appear grown-up weren't flocking to it. As more brands entered the market, each offering sleeker designs, less sugar, and comparable — if not better-tasting — flavors, Hubba Bubba couldn't keep up in U.S. markets. Wrigley (its parent company) decided to pull the gum from shelves in the '90s. While the soda had also been discontinued earlier in the '90s, nostalgia for the gum in the early 2000s led to its comeback on American shores.
In 2025, Hubba Bubba is still popular in the United States, a testament to its resilience as a brand, as well as its high quality and customer loyalty. As for the soda, you may be able to find a can online — but be warned, it's well past its expiry date. Fortunately, you can still find its exact flavor in the form of the bubble gum itself.