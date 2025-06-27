The Vintage Gum-Flavored Canned Soda We Wish Still Existed

Hubba Bubba — a popular variety of bubble gum — was a household name in the '80s and '90s, and even into the 2000s. It was known for being less sticky than its competitors and offered a wide variety of flavors. In 1988, the company expanded its portfolio by introducing Hubba Bubba Soda. Much like the Starbucks Pink Drink, it had a pleasing pink hue and captured the flavor of its gum perfectly. Ultimately, it didn't take off as the company had hoped and was discontinued after a couple of years.

A drinkable form of bubble gum that didn't tire out your jaw sounded like a dream come true for many kids of the '80s. Plus, there were always kids who couldn't blow bubbles, try though they might. Hubba Bubba Soda allowed them to still enjoy the fun without needing to throw their bubbles into the ring. It wasn't the first gum-flavored soda, but it had the advantage of borrowing its flavor from a much-loved and recognizable product.

Many social media users recall this novelty drink from their childhood. "I remember [Hubba Bubba Soda], it tasted very very sweet," one Redditor wrote. "Like sugar with extra sugar." Hubba Bubba Soda may be a relic of history, but it was certainly formative for many.