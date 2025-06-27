Bird Lovers Rejoice: The Everyday Ingredient That Will Attract More To Your Yard

If you dream of having a yard filled with birds and their joyful songs, but seeds aren't cutting it, fear not. The answer might be right inside your fridge. Hard cheeses offer great sources of protein and fats that birds need to sustain their metabolisms. Birds aren't necessarily picky eaters when it comes to taste, but they have an impressive ability to discern what is worth eating. They need small amounts of calorie-dense foods throughout the day as they metabolize around 10,000 calories in just 24 hours.

Cheese can be especially helpful during the colder months. Their little bodies work overtime to keep warm, and the extra sustenance goes a long way. The boost of fat and protein can keep them satiated for a little longer, allowing them to draw out their energy. Still, moderation is vital when it comes to dairy.

Birds are naturally foragers, and backyard bird feeders can successfully meet their needs, attracting a host of avian friends. One important note is that birds eat what they're used to, so introducing cheese might not get their attention right away. Give it time, and once they start eating it, they will quickly realize that it's a filling, efficient food. While you're at it, make your own mug-bird feeder to complete your yard. Wrens, sparrows, thrashers, and robins are just some of the birds that have been known to enjoy cheese.