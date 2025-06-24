How To Debone Rotisserie Chicken With Just A Plastic Bag

The internet has given us some real doozies when it comes to viral food hacks — from the experimental, like making salmon in your dishwasher (which does, as wild as it sounds, actually work), to the genuinely useful, such as the genius tortilla folding trick for homemade Crunchwraps that results in a perfect, handheld bite. Now, there's a rotisserie chicken deboning method that uses nothing more than a plastic bag — and it lets you skip the greasy hands.

To try it, instead of reaching for the heaviest chicken as you normally might, pick one that looks like it will fit inside a gallon zip-top bag. Bring it home and let it rest on your counter for about 15 minutes if it's still steaming hot (if it cooled on the drive home, no need to wait); you do want it to stay warm, though. Then, slip the whole chicken into the bag and push out as much air as you can before sealing it shut.

Using your hands, you're essentially going to massage the meat off the bone. Use your fingers to get into the nooks and crannies of the skeleton, and after just a minute or two, you should have a fully deboned rotisserie chicken.