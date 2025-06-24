How To Pick The Perfect Cantaloupe At The Store

Enjoying a ripe cantaloupe — whether sliced into chunks or eaten straight from the split-open rind — is one of the finer pleasures in life. The flesh is sweet, juicy, and aromatic (and not only is the fruit tasty, but the cantaloupe seeds can be roasted and eaten, too). Whether you choose to season your cantaloupe for extra sweet flavor or enjoy it plain, the taste all comes down to whether you pick a perfect one or a dud at the store. Food Republic spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl, for her expert take on what characteristics to look for when picking cantaloupes.

"Smell is key," she said. "A ripe cantaloupe should have a sweet, floral scent at the stem end. If there's no aroma, it probably isn't ripe." She continued, saying that you can also tell by sight, as the skin should be a tan or golden color under the netting — not green. And you can gauge by touch, too: "It should give just slightly when pressed on the end opposite the stem," Stevens advised. She also told us to avoid cantaloupes with soft spots, shriveled stems, or a strong fermented smell — signs that the cantaloupe is overripe or starting to go bad.