How To Pick The Perfect Cantaloupe At The Store
Enjoying a ripe cantaloupe — whether sliced into chunks or eaten straight from the split-open rind — is one of the finer pleasures in life. The flesh is sweet, juicy, and aromatic (and not only is the fruit tasty, but the cantaloupe seeds can be roasted and eaten, too). Whether you choose to season your cantaloupe for extra sweet flavor or enjoy it plain, the taste all comes down to whether you pick a perfect one or a dud at the store. Food Republic spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl, for her expert take on what characteristics to look for when picking cantaloupes.
"Smell is key," she said. "A ripe cantaloupe should have a sweet, floral scent at the stem end. If there's no aroma, it probably isn't ripe." She continued, saying that you can also tell by sight, as the skin should be a tan or golden color under the netting — not green. And you can gauge by touch, too: "It should give just slightly when pressed on the end opposite the stem," Stevens advised. She also told us to avoid cantaloupes with soft spots, shriveled stems, or a strong fermented smell — signs that the cantaloupe is overripe or starting to go bad.
Cantaloupes are not interchangeable with other melons
Unfortunately, you cannot use cantaloupe's ripeness indicators interchangeably with other melons. However, they share some similarities. "With melons in general, color and weight are your friends," shares Marissa Stevens. If your cantaloupe feels heavier than it looks, that usually means it's juicy and ripe. However, she noted, each melon variety has its own cues. She used honeydew as an example, citing its lack of a strong smell, unlike cantaloupe, which becomes fragrant. "You're looking for a slight softness at the blossom end [of a cantaloupe] and a waxy, slightly sticky surface," she said. The skin should transition from shiny to dull as it ripens.
Cantaloupes have their own shelf life and storage preferences, which differ from other melons. The best way to store whole cantaloupes is on the counter, where they'll stay good for a few days. However, they keep best at 40 degrees Fahrenheit — so, in your refrigerator — for up to two weeks. Unlike cantaloupe, honeydew melons can last up to four weeks and are best stored at no lower than 45 degrees Fahrenheit and no higher than 50 degrees Fahrenheit.