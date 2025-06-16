Review: Chipotle's New Adobo Ranch Dip Spices Things Up In The Best Way Possible

Chipotle has been a fresh and flavorful destination for fast casual diners over the last three decades. Over that span of time, the chain has seemed to nail down all the necessary ingredients required to make the perfect burrito, bowl, salad, taco, and quesadilla. Yet, that hasn't stopped the test kitchen at HQ from trying something new. And 2025 has already seen the introduction of a protein sure to sweeten-up any meal, with its Honey Chicken, and now as summer is just about to heat up, Chipotle is heating things up even further, but in a cool way with its new Adobo Ranch dip.

Ranch dressing, which amazingly was indeed invented by a cowboy on a ranch, is a wildly popular condiment in America, and is poured on everything from salads to chicken wings and even pizza. If it works so well on all those all-American vittles, then why not on top of the beloved Mexican-inspired entrees one can order up at Chipotle ... but with a twist of heat?

Food Republic was lucky enough to catch a sneak peek taste test of the new Adobo Ranch, and dipped, poured, and spread it all over an array of Chipotle menu items. So, is this new sauce something you should be hip to, or totally skip? Saddle up dear readers, as the truth can now be told in this chew and review.