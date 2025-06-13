This Popular Ice Cream Brand May Disappear Due To Rite Aid Closures

Though few are still around who remember them in their heyday, pharmacies were once popular hangout spots with soda counters, ice cream bars, misnamed egg creams, and all sorts of other comforts. Popular American drugstore chain Rite Aid seemed to preserve a measure of that spirit with its own ice cream business, Thrifty, but that old-school era may be coming to an end.

In October 2023, Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a perfect storm of debt-building factors, including COVID-19 and several lawsuits. Sad as this is for its loyal customers, it's even worse for fans of Thrifty Ice Cream's unique cones and cups, with around 500 of its locations closing down as well. Finding a buyer interested in either a drugstore or an ice cream chain would be challenging enough. However, since Thrifty locations can only be found within Rite Aid buildings, finding one that wants to acquire both at the same time drastically narrows down potential options.

Thrifty may soon be joining the list of discontinued ice creams we may never see again, but there is always the chance that someone will buy the Thrifty brand and open new locations or continue operating its factories. From its unique shape to its commitment to using local dairy products, Thrifty has garnered no small following among ice cream aficionados.