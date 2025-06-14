What's The Difference Between Mississippi And Georgia Pot Roast?
Both Mississippi and Georgia pot roasts are internet favorites. These dishes often get mistaken for each other, and it's obvious to see why. Both roasts call for a few pounds of chuck roast, butter, a packet of au jus gravy mix, and a packet of ranch seasoning. Once you combine all the ingredients, you can set it and forget it, as many crock pot aficionados like to say. These dishes are also simple to cook without a crockpot, but of course, the slow cooker factor is what makes these recipes such a hit for busy families.
While both styles of pot roast have many similarities, they also have quite a few distinct differences. Mississippi pot roast tends to be served like a sandwich in a hoagie roll or over a plate of mashed potatoes, while Georgia pot roast is typically eaten with over rice, noodles, mashed potatoes, or mashed cauliflower. And most importantly, the main differentiating factor when it comes to these recipes is that the original Mississippi variation requires pepperoncini, while the Georgia version requires pickled Vidalia onions.
It's not a Mississippi pot roast without pepperoncinis
Although some might try to link this variation of pot roast to the long legacy of Southern-style cooking, the reality is that Mississippi pot roast wasn't popular until the 1990s when a woman named Robin Chapman began experimenting with ways to transform a family pot roast recipe into something with slightly less spice, but just much delicious flavor. Mississippi pot roast was deemed "the roast that owns the internet" by The New York Times – the popular recipe was shared and saved by over a million users on Pinterest.
It's easy to understand why this take on the dish is so popular — not only is it super delicious, it also takes no time at all to prepare. The standout ingredient, pickled pepperoncini, is what provides that signature kick and makes it stand out from standard pot roasts which call for simple veggies, onions, and herbs. While Georgia pot roast typically requires additional thickeners like beef stock and flour, Mississippi pot roast uses pickled pepperoncini juice for extra moisture. The acidic brine reduces sweetness levels quite a bit, while still giving the dish a much-needed tang that cuts through the richness of the sauce. For those who prefer white meat over red meat, there is even a version of this pot roast recipe that uses chicken instead of beef.
Georgia pot roast has a touch of sweetness
The Georgia pot roast is practically the same as the Mississippi pot roast, but pepperoncinis are replaced by pickled Vidalia onions. Although there is nothing uniquely Mississippian about pepperoncinis, that is not the case with the Vidalia onion, a special kind of root vegetable that is known for its sweetness. Despite the seed originating from the state of Texas, it's the low sulfuric composition found in Georgia soil that gives the Vidalia onion its name, and provides the pot roast state-named recipe with a uniquely regional variant. Luckily, pickled Vidalias are relatively easy to find and give this classic dish a nice Southern twist no matter what state you live in. If you don't spy any at the grocery store, however, all hope is not lost — you can always add other types of onions, as long as they are sweet.
In addition to the onions, Georgia pot roast also calls for beef stock and flour, making the gravy for this version much thicker than its Mississippian counterpart. This texture makes it perfect for eating as a French dip-style sandwich. Some home chefs miss the spicy kick that the pepperoncinis provide in Mississippi roast, so they will often also some red pepper flakes to the Georgian-style recipe.