What's The Difference Between Mississippi And Georgia Pot Roast?

Both Mississippi and Georgia pot roasts are internet favorites. These dishes often get mistaken for each other, and it's obvious to see why. Both roasts call for a few pounds of chuck roast, butter, a packet of au jus gravy mix, and a packet of ranch seasoning. Once you combine all the ingredients, you can set it and forget it, as many crock pot aficionados like to say. These dishes are also simple to cook without a crockpot, but of course, the slow cooker factor is what makes these recipes such a hit for busy families.

While both styles of pot roast have many similarities, they also have quite a few distinct differences. Mississippi pot roast tends to be served like a sandwich in a hoagie roll or over a plate of mashed potatoes, while Georgia pot roast is typically eaten with over rice, noodles, mashed potatoes, or mashed cauliflower. And most importantly, the main differentiating factor when it comes to these recipes is that the original Mississippi variation requires pepperoncini, while the Georgia version requires pickled Vidalia onions.