TikTok's 4th Of July Margaritas Are The Boozy Way To Celebrate
Is there any better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than by watching the local fireworks display after eating a lot of good food and drinking a lot of tasty drinks? We think not. And if there is one boozy beverage you need to help get you in the spirit of freedom and liberty for all, it's TikTok's red, white, and blue margaritas. These drinks combine three types of Rancho La Gloria wine margaritas, layered so that each color sits on its own, creating a sip that is both patriotic and guaranteed to get you tipsy at the barbecue.
@samanthabauchmann
YOU'LL LOOK LIKE THE FOURTH OF JULY ❤️🤍💙 with these layered red white & blue margaritas. just fill a blender with ice & add 3ish cups of margarita mix (i eyeballed it), blend freeze & layer! I make these every year and they're always a hit. Enjoy & 'MERICA bald 🦅🇺🇸 #july4th #margaritas #partyideas #summerdrink #fourthofjuly #july4 #poolparty #margarita #cocktails #cocktailrecipe #contentcreator #hosting #partyplanning #partytime #festive #partyintheusa #trending
If you want to put your own personal stamp on these, instead of using the Rancho La Gloria wine margaritas that the creator suggests, you could actually make your own. You can achieve this by using red wine, white wine, and moscato, mixed with blue Curaçao, or by using a pre-made margarita mix with additional juices, mixers, and liquors to create the desired colors. For instance, cranberry juice works for red, blue Curaçao again for blue, and silver tequila with Coco Reàl (as the creator uses) makes the white super vibrant. Additionally, if you find that pouring the layers on top of each other causes too much blending due to the speed of the pour, you can carefully scoop each color from the blender jar into your cups instead (and if you don't have a blender, you can use this trick for making frozen margaritas without one).
Dress up your patriotic sips with Americana-themed touches
Obviously, these boozy margaritas are just fine as-is, but if you want to kick them up a notch, you could add red, white, and blue garnishes. This could include strawberries, blueberries, and banana on extra-large toothpicks — little mini-kabobs, one of the easiest ways to dress up delicious summer fruit — stuck in the drink, where they float off to the side. Imbibers can then snack on the fruit as they finish the beverage. You could also swap out strawberries for watermelon and even use a small cookie cutter to make star shapes out of the fruit.
Also, because Bobby Flay thinks no margarita is complete without a salted rim, you might round out the festive feel with colored sugar rims for your margarita glasses before you start pouring. You can find colored sugars online or take a bit of food coloring to granulated sugar (be sure to leave some plain for the white color), and mix them up to create Americana-themed rims. Then, use a wedge of lime — or even a drizzle of honey — to coat the outside of your margarita glass and roll it in the sugar mix so it covers the entire circumference. Just be sure to treat the glasses carefully from that point on, as they'll be going in and out of the freezer a few times, and you don't want the sugar to come off before serving.