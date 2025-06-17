TikTok's 4th Of July Margaritas Are The Boozy Way To Celebrate

Is there any better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than by watching the local fireworks display after eating a lot of good food and drinking a lot of tasty drinks? We think not. And if there is one boozy beverage you need to help get you in the spirit of freedom and liberty for all, it's TikTok's red, white, and blue margaritas. These drinks combine three types of Rancho La Gloria wine margaritas, layered so that each color sits on its own, creating a sip that is both patriotic and guaranteed to get you tipsy at the barbecue.

If you want to put your own personal stamp on these, instead of using the Rancho La Gloria wine margaritas that the creator suggests, you could actually make your own. You can achieve this by using red wine, white wine, and moscato, mixed with blue Curaçao, or by using a pre-made margarita mix with additional juices, mixers, and liquors to create the desired colors. For instance, cranberry juice works for red, blue Curaçao again for blue, and silver tequila with Coco Reàl (as the creator uses) makes the white super vibrant. Additionally, if you find that pouring the layers on top of each other causes too much blending due to the speed of the pour, you can carefully scoop each color from the blender jar into your cups instead (and if you don't have a blender, you can use this trick for making frozen margaritas without one).