Give Fried Chicken A Smoky Flavor Boost With One Ingredient
There's nothing like a piece of crispy fried chicken. While there are various ways to elevate yours — from unique spice blends to flavorful marinades — there are even methods to boost the flavor of your oil for a more complex bite. To learn more, we spoke to executive chef Samuel-Drake Jones of Hudson VU in NYC to find out what he adds to his frying oil to create a uniquely tasty piece of chicken.
According to Jones, bacon fat adds a distinct smoky, meaty complexity to fried chicken that you can't find anywhere else. And it's no surprise — we already know bacon fat transforms caramelized onions and gives cornbread a savory depth of flavor. So why wouldn't it be key to making fried chicken even better? "It enhances the overall flavor of the crust and permeates slightly into the meat, especially in skin-on pieces," Jones said. "It also has a slightly lower smoke point than neutral oils but renders a crisp, almost shatteringly brittle crust, particularly when blended (say, 25% bacon fat to 75% vegetable oil)."
All in all, Jones says the umami and complexity that bacon fat adds to fried chicken is simply unmatched. "It's a secret weapon in Southern kitchens for a reason," he said.
Tips for frying chicken with bacon fat
According to Samuel-Drake Jones, the most important thing to keep in mind is that bacon fat shouldn't be used alone, as it burns easily. With a low smoke point of about 325 degrees Fahrenheit, it should be mixed with a high-heat oil like peanut, canola, or grapeseed. "Keep bacon fat to no more than 25% to 30% of your total fat volume to balance flavor without dominating or risking scorching," Jones suggested.
Additionally, he recommends straining your bacon fat before mixing it with other oils. Otherwise, you risk burning leftover particles, which can intensify bitterness in the final product. When frying, he advises monitoring your oil temperature closely, keeping it between 325 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit for the best outcome. Once your meat is cooked, don't make the simple mistake everyone makes when draining fried food: letting your chicken dry on paper towels. Instead, place it on a wire rack so it stays crispy.
"Used well, [bacon fat] adds nostalgia, aroma, and crave-worthy crust to your fried chicken without overwhelming it," Jones said. And if you have any bacon grease leftover, make Southern-style biscuits to serve on the side.