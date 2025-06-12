The Best Bottle Of Mezcal Is Under $100: Here's Where To Find It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Mezcal is one of the most rapidly growing liquor industries, with a skyrocketing demand as part of a tequila category that was the most-purchased spirit group by value in 2023. With such a booming enterprise that gives no sign of slowing down, it's worth discovering which brands are the best to keep in your home. For that, Food Republic joined forces with Dan Magro, author of "Suck It Up: Extraordinary Cocktails For Everyday People," to rank 12 mezcal brands from worst to best and pass the information along to you.

The winner, by knockout, is Mezcal Mal Bien, specifically the Espadín Ramos. There are three types of mezcal you should know when diving into the world of agaves: mezcal, mezcal artesanal, and mezcal ancestral. The differences come from the cooking techniques and equipment allowed in the distilling process. Mal Bien Espadin mezcal is a mezcal artesanal, meaning that it's cooked in the traditional way: roasted in underground pits and crushed by a large stone wheel known as a tahona.

The attention to detail comes through in the pure, rich, and complex notes of the spirit described as containing a "clean smoke" flavor (via Flatiron Wines and Spirits). Reviews describe it as having a silky-smooth feel with a perfectly balanced blend of smoke and heat. The Ramos also contains notes of smoky pineapple, a touch of sweetness, and citrus — everything you could possibly want in an affordable mezcal.