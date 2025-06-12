How Barbecue Became The Traditional Food Of Juneteenth Celebrations

When President Biden signed Juneteenth into federal law as a holiday in 2021, it sparked widespread awareness and engagement, prompting more Americans to learn what it is and how it's celebrated. Juneteenth, which takes place annually on June 19th (the name is a portmanteau of the date), commemorates the moment in 1865 when the last enslaved African Americans in the U.S. were finally freed from bondage — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was originally issued. Celebrations began the following year and have continued ever since. What began with new outfits, prayers, and singing has since evolved into parades, festivals, and feasting — specifically on barbecue.

But how did barbecue become the traditional food of Juneteenth celebrations? It has a lot to do with geography, since the holiday originated in Texas — a state known far and wide for its barbecue. Beyond that, barbecue feeds a crowd and encourages gathering, both as a family and as a community. African Americans had been barbecuing in the decades before the Civil War throughout the American South, so it's no surprise that when Juneteenth celebrations spread, barbecue remained the meal of choice.

Today, a traditional Juneteenth barbecue might include elements of Texas barbecue, such as low-and-slow cooked meats from the western part of the state or whole roasted animals from the eastern region. In addition to beef brisket, the menu might also feature chicken and pork in all their varieties. Common side dishes at Juneteenth barbecues include black-eyed peas, collard greens, and cornbread.