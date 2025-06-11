The Apple Peel Trick For Squeaky Clean Pots & Pans

When it comes to cleaning pots and pans, it seems like there are a million different tricks. However, how many do you know of that involve nothing but kitchen scraps? We spoke with Imam Mansoor Rafiq Umar, president and CEO at Halal Watch World LLC, to learn how to use apple peels to promote a zero-waste, environmentally-friendly kitchen cleanup.

"To clean scorched pots, boil apple peels in water to release their natural malic acid, which can help loosen that stuck-on grime," the expert shared. "I soak peels from 2-3 apples in my stainless steel pan for 10-15 minutes, then scrub with a soft sponge." Heat and water work together to moisten and loosen stuck-on grime, but sometimes they need a little extra boost to really get pots and pans squeaky clean. Malic acid is a particularly good choice because it's tough on germs and bacteria, and can even clean off rust in high enough concentrations.

While less than 1% of an apple peel's weight is malic acid, it's enough to give boiling water the extra cleaning power it needs to give your pots and pans a new shine, particularly for stubborn jobs like cleaning crusty food from stainless steel pans or burnt juices from a sheet pan. Still, Umar was quick to tell us you shouldn't clean every pot and pan with this method.