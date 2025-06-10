Stop Apples From Browning With One Canned Drink

While whole fruits can be convenient to eat on the go, sometimes your recipe or snack requires ingredients to be pre-cut. Whether you're making a sweet caramel charcuterie board and using apple slices for dipping, or you're packing a lunch for the little ones in your life, we all know there's nothing worse than a brown, mushy apple slice. You can't exactly travel around with a knife and cutting board, so how do you keep your slices fresh for more than a few minutes?

The answer is a surprisingly simple and delicious hack: lemon-lime soda. Most sodas contain citric acid, which naturally slows the browning process. So when you soak your apple slices in lemon-lime soda for at least five minutes, you're infusing them with the acid that keeps them from going mealy. Not to mention, you're giving them a flavor bath, as the soda adds a bit of bright freshness. This method is similar to using freshly squeezed lemon juice, which also naturally contains citric acid.

Note that for maximum freshness while using a soda bath, you'll still want to keep the apples covered on a plate or in a sealed, airtight container. While there are a handful of other tips and tricks to keeping your apples fresh, a spare can of lemon-lime soda could be the simple fix you've been looking for.