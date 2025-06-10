You Can't Buy Alcohol At Aldi In These 10 States

What started as a small German chain that opened its first American store in 1976 has since become a grocery powerhouse all over America. Aldi is known for its extremely affordable prices and small-town feel, offering produce, pantry staples, and frozen goods. While most stores are consistent in their inventory, there's one department that differs depending on which state you shop in: alcohol.

Alcohol laws are determined on a state level — some have stores dedicated specifically for hard liquor, while others offer any kind of alcohol under the same roof as produce and breakfast cereal. For example, you can't find alcohol at Costco in Maryland or Pennsylvania, but you can in Virginia. So, while Aldi is a nationwide grocer, it must abide by local liquor laws. Therefore, in the following ten states, you'll find no alcohol of any kind on Aldi's shelves (yes, including wine and beer): Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

This is not to say you can't purchase alcohol at all in these states, but Aldi specifically won't carry any. In fact, if you're shopping online from a zip code in any of the listed states, the alcohol section will come up as empty or non-existent. While Aldi may be your one-stop shop for everything else, be sure to double check your state liquor laws before adding alcohol to your list.