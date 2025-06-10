One Of The Best Steakhouses On Earth Brings South Korean Flavor To Texas

Is there a more classic combination than Texas and steak? Even the simple mention of those two words together is enough to get the taste buds tingling in anticipation. For those who love top-shelf meats and innovative flavor combinations, a new steakhouse on the Dallas scene has hit the ground running after being named number 84 on the official list of the top 101 World's Best Steaks. Its name: Nuri.

Nuri, a word meaning "whole world" in Korean, is a rare triple-cuisine fusion that draws from owner Wan Kim's personal journey and that of chefs Menji Kim and Mario Hernandez. It seamlessly melds flavors from South Korea and New Orleans while hitting the familiar benchmarks of the steakhouses you know and love. This mashup impresses from the first glance at the menu, with starters like truffle wagyu dumplings or Taste of Two Gumbos, which features a classic bayou gumbo (different than an étouffée) alongside a kimchi-based Korean version.

The meat sourcing is top-tier. A bone-in ribeye — the best cut to order at a steakhouse, according to chefs — comes from the acclaimed 44 Farms in Texas. There are also 36-ounce tomahawk Texan Akaushi steaks (priced at $299) and wagyu from Japan, Australia, and the United States (Japanese snow-aged wagyu goes for $120 per three-ounce strip). If you're not in the mood for steak, where else can you choose between a 14-day dry-aged Australian lamb rack with garlic cumin butter worth its weight in gold, and a Korean chili lobster with soy butter rice?