Does An Energy Drink Count As A Soda?

If you're looking to enjoy a carbonated, non-alcoholic beverage, you have two great choices: energy drinks and soda. However, an energy drink is not the same as a soda, and understanding their difference can help you make the right choice for your current needs.

Energy drinks typically contain caffeine and B vitamins to help boost your energy and mental acuity. Most energy drinks contain 100 to 200 milligrams of caffeine per serving. For example, Celsius energy drinks contain 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces — while brands like Reign Total Body Fuel have up to 300 per 16 ounces. You might choose to have one as a pre-workout drink or as fuel for a late night of working or studying.

People may reach for a soft drink when they want something refreshing or pleasurable that is alcohol-free –- like on a Friday night after work, or during a weekend pizza party. While sodas do have caffeine like energy drinks, they often contain much less as it's used for flavoring rather than stimulating – and there are no major vitamins or minerals included. Diet Coke has 46 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving, and standard Coke has 34 milligrams, while Pepsi has 38 milligrams of caffeine per that same serving, and Diet Pepsi follows with 35.