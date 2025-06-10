Does An Energy Drink Count As A Soda?
If you're looking to enjoy a carbonated, non-alcoholic beverage, you have two great choices: energy drinks and soda. However, an energy drink is not the same as a soda, and understanding their difference can help you make the right choice for your current needs.
Energy drinks typically contain caffeine and B vitamins to help boost your energy and mental acuity. Most energy drinks contain 100 to 200 milligrams of caffeine per serving. For example, Celsius energy drinks contain 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces — while brands like Reign Total Body Fuel have up to 300 per 16 ounces. You might choose to have one as a pre-workout drink or as fuel for a late night of working or studying.
People may reach for a soft drink when they want something refreshing or pleasurable that is alcohol-free –- like on a Friday night after work, or during a weekend pizza party. While sodas do have caffeine like energy drinks, they often contain much less as it's used for flavoring rather than stimulating – and there are no major vitamins or minerals included. Diet Coke has 46 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving, and standard Coke has 34 milligrams, while Pepsi has 38 milligrams of caffeine per that same serving, and Diet Pepsi follows with 35.
Other beverages that can energize and refresh you
Energy drinks and sodas aren't the only beverages on the market that can help to energize and refresh you. One of the things you may not know about kombucha, which is a fermented beverage made from tea, is that it will help give you an energy boost with the B vitamins and a small amount of caffeine it includes. Keep in mind that the caffeine amount can vary between brands, though it's approximately one to two milligrams per ounce. Kombucha also provides the fun and fizz of a soda, but is slightly tart.
Iced tea is another option that can be drunk still or sparkling. Beyond adding a bit of sparkling water, you can get creative with what you add — perhaps a sprinkle of cinnamon or a squeeze from your favorite fruit. You can even make sun tea — just be sure you know how many tea bags to add to your jar, and how to work around the potential risk of bacteria. Don't want any caffeine? No problem. Water becomes much more exciting when you add in the juice from your favorite fruit, either by pouring some in — just a splash! — or squeezing it. In fact, adding lemon to your water helps amp up the taste, meaning you're more likely to drink more of it. As dehydration can cause tiredness, even plain old water can boost your energy.
If you want to go all in on lemon, then consider a glass of ultimate lemonade. The acid found in the drink can help you feel more refreshed because it stimulates salivation.