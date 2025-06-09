Keep Your Cake Fresh For Longer Using This Simple Apple Hack

Nobody likes a dry dessert, especially a slice of cake that has the potential to be moist and decadent. While this isn't usually a problem when your dessert is fresh out of the oven, what do you do when you need a cake to last until the next day, or you have leftover pieces you want to enjoy in the days after an event? We spoke to Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle and Cluck, to learn how to better preserve baked goods.

The expert explained that baked goods often become stale due to a lack of moisture, but thankfully, the solution to this is likely in your fruit bowl. According to Chastain, "Storing half an apple with baked goods in an airtight container helps retain moisture, so keeps your goodies softer ... The apple releases moisture and increases humidity in the container." So, by exposing the cake within a container to the inner moisture of an apple, it acts like a sponge instead of drying out due to air exposure.

Now, we're not saying cover the cake in apple slices or plop half an apple on top of your frosting decorations. Instead, Chastain suggested that "the apple should be near, but not touching the bakery items." The expert recommended a crisp, Granny Smith apple for the best results, and advised, "If the apple starts to brown or mold, replace it." This trick is quick and easy, so be sure to add it to your list of hacks for keeping a cake moist.