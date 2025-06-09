Keep Your Cake Fresh For Longer Using This Simple Apple Hack
Nobody likes a dry dessert, especially a slice of cake that has the potential to be moist and decadent. While this isn't usually a problem when your dessert is fresh out of the oven, what do you do when you need a cake to last until the next day, or you have leftover pieces you want to enjoy in the days after an event? We spoke to Lindsey Chastain, founder of The Waddle and Cluck, to learn how to better preserve baked goods.
The expert explained that baked goods often become stale due to a lack of moisture, but thankfully, the solution to this is likely in your fruit bowl. According to Chastain, "Storing half an apple with baked goods in an airtight container helps retain moisture, so keeps your goodies softer ... The apple releases moisture and increases humidity in the container." So, by exposing the cake within a container to the inner moisture of an apple, it acts like a sponge instead of drying out due to air exposure.
Now, we're not saying cover the cake in apple slices or plop half an apple on top of your frosting decorations. Instead, Chastain suggested that "the apple should be near, but not touching the bakery items." The expert recommended a crisp, Granny Smith apple for the best results, and advised, "If the apple starts to brown or mold, replace it." This trick is quick and easy, so be sure to add it to your list of hacks for keeping a cake moist.
More hacks for an extra moist cake
Of course, if you don't want to use an apple or don't have one on hand, there are other simple tricks that help keep cakes fresh. For example, another pantry staple that works similarly to Lindsey Chastain's apple trick is slices of bread. You can preserve freshness by laying slices of bread against a cake's exposed sides, and the dessert will absorb the moisture from the bread so the ends don't dry out. The bread shouldn't affect the taste of the cake, and is especially good if you're trying to save individual pieces. It's all about keeping as little of the unfrosted cake exposed to open air as possible.
Speaking of frosting, it's important to note that fully frosted cakes will stay moist much longer than unfrosted ones. While it may seem silly, you can actually use this to your advantage with a half or partially cut cake — simply re-cover the exposed sides with a thick layer of frosting. Moisture will be preserved, and some lucky guests will get extra frosting with their slice. Even with a frosted cake, however, you should think twice before storing your cakes in the refrigerator. The cold air is partially responsible for sucking the moisture from the baked flour in the batter, causing the cake to dry out. But, if you're careful to use moisture-preserving tricks like the one Chastain suggested, you'll be enjoying fresh cake for days rather than hours.