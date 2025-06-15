The Boozy Spread Your Burger Deserves

A classic burger is iconic for a reason — a juicy patty with lettuce and tomato, maybe a slice of cheese, and a squirt of ketchup. It's always good to return to the basics, but sometimes your burgers deserve a boozy upgrade. Enter beer cheese: the adults-only savory superstar that brings a new depth of flavor to a traditional patty.

While you can buy it at the store, beer cheese is relatively easy to make at home. You'll first need to make a roux as the base of the sauce, using butter and flour along with a bit of mustard for flair, before mixing in your beer. Be sure to stir constantly so the ingredients fully incorporate. Once smooth, add a generous amount of cheddar cheese until you have a thick sauce, and keep it warm to ladle over your burgers.

While its origins are debated, beer cheese is commonly associated with German cuisine, and many argue that the best beer to use for beer cheese is one of German origin. German beers tend to have a more bread-like, malty flavor that adds a nice toasted undertone to the dairy. When combined with the umami of a tender beef patty, the result is a balanced blend of juicy and earthy notes. So, if you're looking to elevate a regular all-American cheeseburger, homemade beer cheese is a subtle but delicious solution.