How To Properly Freeze Egg Beaters
Whether you're looking for an egg substitute during a shortage, or you simply want to avoid the hassle that comes with trying to crack through the shell, Egg Beaters are a solid option. This liquid egg mixture comes in a carton, making them a timesaving option for busy mornings or last-minute baking projects. Made with egg whites, you can freeze them just like you might freeze whites that came straight from the shell, but there is one catch — the container should never be opened beforehand.
Unopened Egg Beaters have a relatively long shelf life, especially when compared to its fresh, shelled counterparts. But if you find yourself getting close to the sell-by date, the makers say that you can pop the whole carton in the freezer for up to a year, per the company's Facebook page. When you're ready to use the mixture, defrost the Egg Beaters in the fridge where they should stay fresh for up to 7 days, or you can even microwave them (but avoid refreezing them after for food safety reasons). Then, give the egg mixture a quick shake or a good stir before you scramble them up or add them to other ingredients in your recipe.
How to use Egg Beaters
Once you have properly stored (and then defrosted) your Egg Beaters, how should you prepare them? There are several different types of Egg Beaters, so proper use may depend on which you choose to grab at the grocery store. The original version is made with egg whites and thickeners (as well as added vitamins) and is intended to imitate the appearance and texture of whole eggs. Meanwhile, the 100% Egg White Egg Beaters are exactly what the name suggests — just the whites without any additional ingredients.
Either of these options can be used in your typical egg applications like breakfast sandwiches, omelets, or egg bakes. You can also use them in pancakes and waffles, brush them onto the tops of homemade bread before you pop them in the oven, or dip your veggies or proteins into them before dredging through flour and frying. You can also use Egg Beaters as part of marinade for meats, using a technique called velveting that will help you achieve the most tender results. The mixture of egg whites with cornstarch, salt, and an acidic ingredient is the key to making dishes like Moo Goo Gai Pan taste like they came from your favorite Chinese restaurant.
The other variety of Egg Beaters is the Southwestern Style. This one incorporates spices, red peppers, and onions, making it perfect for a morning scramble, jazzed up breakfast burrito, or egg casserole, all without the hassle of slicing and dicing veggies or reaching for the spice jars before you've had time to digest your morning cup of caffeine.