How To Properly Freeze Egg Beaters

Once you have properly stored (and then defrosted) your Egg Beaters, how should you prepare them? There are several different types of Egg Beaters, so proper use may depend on which you choose to grab at the grocery store. The original version is made with egg whites and thickeners (as well as added vitamins) and is intended to imitate the appearance and texture of whole eggs. Meanwhile, the 100% Egg White Egg Beaters are exactly what the name suggests — just the whites without any additional ingredients.

Either of these options can be used in your typical egg applications like breakfast sandwiches, omelets, or egg bakes. You can also use them in pancakes and waffles, brush them onto the tops of homemade bread before you pop them in the oven, or dip your veggies or proteins into them before dredging through flour and frying. You can also use Egg Beaters as part of marinade for meats, using a technique called velveting that will help you achieve the most tender results. The mixture of egg whites with cornstarch, salt, and an acidic ingredient is the key to making dishes like Moo Goo Gai Pan taste like they came from your favorite Chinese restaurant.

The other variety of Egg Beaters is the Southwestern Style. This one incorporates spices, red peppers, and onions, making it perfect for a morning scramble, jazzed up breakfast burrito, or egg casserole, all without the hassle of slicing and dicing veggies or reaching for the spice jars before you've had time to digest your morning cup of caffeine.