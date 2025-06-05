Here's Why Your Cake Pops Keep Cracking (And How To Fix It Fast)

Cake pops are a delicious, fun way to get the joy and taste of a cake in a bite-sized way. When it comes to the inside of a cake pop, there are no rules. Some cake pop recipes use leftover cake sponge, premade store-bought cakes, and even sugar cookies for a Starbucks dupe. But what happens when the chocolate layer outside the cake pop starts to crack? Food Republic talked to expert baker and CEO of Dragonfly Cakes, Odette D'Aniello, about how temperature plays a big role in how your cake pops set.

When it comes to the shell, the rules are pretty strict. "When you dip a very cold cake pop into warm candy melts, the outer coating sets too fast while the inside is still expanding slightly from residual warmth or compression," D'Aniello explained. This contrast in temperature is what causes the outer chocolate layer to crack. D'Aniello likened this effect to the kind of shock one would get if they dropped an ice cube into boiling water.

The way to avoid this is to limit the chill time of cake pops in the refrigerator to roughly 15-20 minutes. "You want [the cake pops] cold enough to hold their shape, but not [be] frozen solid," said D'Aniello. If you are working under a time crunch, she said you can place the cake pops in the freezer, so they can cool quicker, but be sure to never exceed 10 minutes.