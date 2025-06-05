Here's Why Your Cake Pops Keep Cracking (And How To Fix It Fast)
Cake pops are a delicious, fun way to get the joy and taste of a cake in a bite-sized way. When it comes to the inside of a cake pop, there are no rules. Some cake pop recipes use leftover cake sponge, premade store-bought cakes, and even sugar cookies for a Starbucks dupe. But what happens when the chocolate layer outside the cake pop starts to crack? Food Republic talked to expert baker and CEO of Dragonfly Cakes, Odette D'Aniello, about how temperature plays a big role in how your cake pops set.
When it comes to the shell, the rules are pretty strict. "When you dip a very cold cake pop into warm candy melts, the outer coating sets too fast while the inside is still expanding slightly from residual warmth or compression," D'Aniello explained. This contrast in temperature is what causes the outer chocolate layer to crack. D'Aniello likened this effect to the kind of shock one would get if they dropped an ice cube into boiling water.
The way to avoid this is to limit the chill time of cake pops in the refrigerator to roughly 15-20 minutes. "You want [the cake pops] cold enough to hold their shape, but not [be] frozen solid," said D'Aniello. If you are working under a time crunch, she said you can place the cake pops in the freezer, so they can cool quicker, but be sure to never exceed 10 minutes.
Dealing with the outer shell
Odette D'Aniello noted that a candy thermometer can be helpful, but it isn't necessary: "Melt the chocolate or candy melts slowly — ideally using a double boiler or in the microwave at 50% power if you can, but keep the microwaving to short, 15-20 second bursts."
She said to stir between each microwave burst until there are no chunks in the chocolate, but before it's extremely hot. D'Aniello noted that it should be the consistency of pancake batter. D'Aniello explained when it's ready: "If you dip a spoon in and it coats evenly without thick clumps, you're in a good spot."
Crack in the shell? No problem — so long as you catch it early. D'Aniello's informed us, "You can 'patch' them by dabbing on a bit of melted coating with a toothpick or small offset spatula. While it's still wet, roll the area in sprinkles or drizzle a bit more coating over the top." The idea is to embrace the decoration here. Camouflage is key — and easy! A little extra drizzle, a few sprinkles, and you'll have razzle-dazzled your way to pretty pastries.
Her biggest piece of advice, though, is not to be too hard on yourself and learn to embrace your mistakes. "Trying to make every piece identical could take hours of redos. Instead, knowing when to reach for a cute sprinkle mix, add a light drizzle, or brush on a bit of edible metallic can turn a flaw into a feature," D'Aniello said.