Melted Vs Room Temperature Butter: Which Is Best For Baking Cookies?

While you may initially think that it's no big deal to use melted and room temperature butter interchangeably, the two are not the same when it comes to the science of baking cookies. In fact, we spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and food blogger at Pinch and Swirl, to get to the bottom of what their differences are, and which is the ideal type of butter to use for incredible cookies every time.

Room temperature butter tends to be the more common of the two when it comes to cookie recipes, but there's still a time and place for its melted counterpart. While baking with butter that's too soft can result in dense or greasy cakes, it can be ideal for certain cookie recipes, depending on your personal preference. "Melted butter tends to produce chewier cookies with less structure, while room temperature butter (creamed with sugar) creates a lighter, more aerated dough that bakes up cakier or crisper, depending on the sugar ratio," Stevens said.

Additionally, baking cookies that use melted butter straight from mixing is ideal for people who love thin and crispy cookies. You can also make the cookie balls with the melted butter dough and then chill them before baking. This will produce a cookie that's crispy on the edges, but soft and chewy in the middle. So really, the type of butter you should opt for typically depends on the intended texture of your cookies.