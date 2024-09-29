What Happens If You Bake With Butter That's Too Soft

Whether you're an expert baker or just getting started, the term "softened butter" is one that you'll see in many, many baking recipes. Softened butter is important in baking because it helps to produce a light and fluffy result. This is because it's capable of being whipped, meaning that it can hold air during the creaming stage which aerates the batter. But have you ever wondered if butter can ever be too soft? Turns out, it can.

Using butter that's too soft can result in a greasy batter that will produce a dense result. This happens because butter that's too soft produces frothy air bubbles that will eventually collapse. You can tell your butter is too soft if, when you go to press on it with your finger, you sink right into it. Also, if you notice any sort of melty parts around your butter, it's gone too far. In fact, properly softened butter is colder than you might imagine, typically 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

To test your butter, do that same trick of pressing on it with your finger; you'll only want to see a small indentation. If you accidentally overdo it, try Carla Hall's simple hack for rescuing over-softened butter by rolling it in flour until it firms up again. Another trick is to add the butter to a bowl with a couple of ice cubes and stir until it's firm. Once ready, just remove the ice cubes and you're good to go.