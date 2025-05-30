Elvis Presley's Favorite Soda May Have Inspired One Of His Most Popular Hits

Elvis Presley was called many things during his reign as one of the most popular artists in the world: The Hillbilly Cat, Elvis the Pelvis, and of course, The King of Rock and Roll. However, when it comes to one of his greatest hits, he might have to borrow a nickname from his future son-in-law, Michael Jackson, The King of Pop. That's because one of Presley's most famous songs, "All Shook Up," seems to have been inspired by his favorite soda, Pepsi.

It's important to note that while Presley was known for his love of food and drink, the Pepsi inspiration wasn't necessarily due to his influence. The story goes that Otis Blackwell, the legendary songwriter behind Presley classics like "Fever," "Return to Sender," and "Don't Be Cruel," as well as hits for other musicians (such as Jerry Lee Lewis' "Great Balls of Fire"), once claimed he could write a song about anything. A record producer named Al Stanton at Shalimar Music decided to put that claim to the test.

In a 1979 interview with Time Barrier Express Magazine, Blackwell said, "Al Stanton walked in one day with a bottle of Pepsi, shaking it ... and said, 'Otis, I've got an idea. Why don't you write a song called 'All Shook Up?' Two days later I brought the song in and said, 'Look, man, I did something with it'" (per Elvis Australia). It was reported that Presley rewrote parts of the song, though that claim is contested by those who say it was made to justify the practice of performers receiving a share of songwriting royalties.