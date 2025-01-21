Wildwonder: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

On Season 14, Episode 11 of "Shark Tank," which aired on January 13, 2023, wildwonder founder and CEO Rosa Li introduced the first-ever gut health beverage to combine both probiotics and prebiotics to the Sharks. During her pitch, Li shared that her line of drinks was inspired by tonics her Chinese grandmother brewed when she was a child.

"We don't use any refined sugars, and all everyday flavors are USDA Organic, non-GMO, vegan, caffeine-free, and gluten-free, containing 1 billion live probiotics and five grams of prebiotic fiber with only six grams of sugar and 40 calories," Li told Food Republic. "Each can is the perfect blend of the herbs and botanicals from my heritage and the bold fruit flavors of a California fruit stand."

Launching her business in 2020, Li secured large purchase orders with companies like Facebook and Google, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the revenue stream to disappear. Determined to keep her business alive, Li began knocking on the doors of retail stores. By the end of her first year, she had persuaded 100 regional merchants to carry her products, including Whole Foods locations.

At the time of Li's "Shark Tank" appearance, wildwonder had generated $1.4 million in revenue, with a run rate of $2.5 million, though Li disclosed that at its current scale, the company wasn't yet net profitable. Her main focus was on increasing gross margins, and the business was on track to reduce production costs by 20 cents within the coming year. During the prior year, wildwonder had raised $2.1 million in seed funding and currently had investments coming in.