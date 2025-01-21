Wildwonder: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank
On Season 14, Episode 11 of "Shark Tank," which aired on January 13, 2023, wildwonder founder and CEO Rosa Li introduced the first-ever gut health beverage to combine both probiotics and prebiotics to the Sharks. During her pitch, Li shared that her line of drinks was inspired by tonics her Chinese grandmother brewed when she was a child.
"We don't use any refined sugars, and all everyday flavors are USDA Organic, non-GMO, vegan, caffeine-free, and gluten-free, containing 1 billion live probiotics and five grams of prebiotic fiber with only six grams of sugar and 40 calories," Li told Food Republic. "Each can is the perfect blend of the herbs and botanicals from my heritage and the bold fruit flavors of a California fruit stand."
Launching her business in 2020, Li secured large purchase orders with companies like Facebook and Google, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the revenue stream to disappear. Determined to keep her business alive, Li began knocking on the doors of retail stores. By the end of her first year, she had persuaded 100 regional merchants to carry her products, including Whole Foods locations.
At the time of Li's "Shark Tank" appearance, wildwonder had generated $1.4 million in revenue, with a run rate of $2.5 million, though Li disclosed that at its current scale, the company wasn't yet net profitable. Her main focus was on increasing gross margins, and the business was on track to reduce production costs by 20 cents within the coming year. During the prior year, wildwonder had raised $2.1 million in seed funding and currently had investments coming in.
What happened to wildwonder on Shark Tank?
Present in the Tank were panelists Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, and Lori Greiner, with Tony Xu — who recognized Rosa Li as someone he had attended business school with — appearing as a guest Shark. Li asked the Sharks for a $500,000 investment in wildwonder in exchange for a 5% equity stake in the company.
She presented four wildwonder drink flavors to the Sharks: Strawberry Passion, Guava Rose, Peach Ginger, and Mango Gold. The Sharks were impressed with Li's story, and while the Sharks liked the products — some even saying they would become customers — one by one, they declined Li's deal. Corcoran stated that after losing money on two previous beverage company deals, she vowed never to invest in one again (though there were others she unsuccessfully offered deals to in the Tank, like BeatBox Beverages, where she was ultimately out-negotiated by fellow Sharks).
That left guest Shark and former classmate Xu as the only remaining potential investor. He commented that wildwonder was in a category that required achieving a minimum scale before it had any chance of succeeding. He then presented a counteroffer of a $500,000 investment for a 9% equity stake in wildwonder. Li countered with $500,000 for a 6% stake in the company and 3% in advisory shares. Xu agreed to the deal.
"Tony's expertise in building and scaling a mission-driven brand made him an ideal partner for wildwonder's growth," Li told Food Republic, adding that Xu "deeply understood the importance of creating a brand that resonates on a personal and cultural level, and his advice has been pivotal in helping us expand thoughtfully."
Wildwonder after Shark Tank
Following Rosa Li's appearance on "Shark Tank," wildwonder experienced an immediate boost in sales. "The month 'Shark Tank' aired was nothing short of transformational for wildwonder. What we used to sell in a year, we sold in just one month," Li told Food Republic. "Over the following year, our growth skyrocketed — sales grew by 400%, or five times what they were the year before."
In 2023, wildwonder secured a deal with Target stores in Southern California and launched a new flavor, Pineapple Paradise, with additional flavors and numerous retail deals following in the months ahead. Targeting growth among both mass and conventional retailers, wildwonder expanded beyond California, establishing a sales presence in 40 U.S. states. The company's production capacity increased fourfold in early 2023 to meet demand, with plans for continued national expansion. "The challenges of scaling taught us how to run a more efficient and resilient business, which has paved the way for wildwonder's sustained growth today," Li shared.
Since Li's appearance on "Shark Tank," wildwonder has garnered various awards and accolades. In early 2024, wellness-focused data tech company SPINS recognized the brand as the fastest-growing in the United States among multi-outlet retailers, and the second-fastest in the natural products sector. In March 2024, Inc. Magazine ranked wildwonder as the 14th fastest-growing company in the U.S. Pacific region, and honored Li on its 2024 Female Founder 250 list. Additionally, wildwonder's Strawberry Passion flavor — the same one Mark Cuban said he would personally order after sampling it on the show — was named a winner in a prebiotic soda taste test conducted by Women's Health, alongside Poppi's Raspberry Rose flavor, another "Shark Tank" alum.
Is wildwonder still in business, and what's next?
Not only is wildwonder still in business, but the company is thriving. "I'm so excited about what's ahead for our brand," Rosa Li told Food Republic. "We recently expanded to Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, a huge milestone for us. It's incredible to know that wildwonder is now more accessible to people across the country who are looking for delicious, gut-friendly beverages."
As some of the Sharks warned Li, the beverage market is notoriously difficult to navigate and succeed in. Not all drink companies fare as well as wildwonder did following their "Shark Tank" appearance. For example, an entrepreneur pitching a holistic prebiotic coffee alternative called Sip Herbals left the Tank empty-handed in 2024. Nor do all brands thrive as wildwonder has in the years after the show. However, Li's persistence has propelled her company forward, guided by her experience in finance and her belief in the benefits of her products.
Looking to the future, Li's goal is to launch at least one new product each year. "While I can't spill all the details just yet, we're working on some really exciting new products and partnerships that will take wildwonder to the next level," she shared. "Let's just say there's a lot to look forward to, so stay tuned!"
Wildwonder's success has also enabled it to dedicate 5% of its profits to empowering women and members of marginalized communities. This initiative furthers the company's commitment to philanthropy.