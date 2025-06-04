This Is The Best Time To Season Poached Eggs For Peak Deliciousness
There are tons of common mistakes that newbies can make when poaching eggs. Luckily, there's one seasoning mishap that's super simple to fix. While some egg styles are seasoned before or during cooking (like restaurant-worthy scrambled eggs, for example), poached eggs should actually be seasoned right after they come out of the water. "At that time, they are at their freshest and a touch moist, so the seasoning sticks to the eggs and helps to bring out the flavor," Richard LaMarita, chef-instructor of Plant-Based Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus, told us.
Salt and pepper are a classic duo for eggs, but you can also consider other options for maximum flavor, like granulated garlic or everything bagel seasoning. While seasoning your eggs should happen at the end of cooking, you still want to remember to season your water before dropping in the eggs. Just a bit of salt and white vinegar is all you need — and they're both actually not even for flavor, but for something even more important. "The salt helps with the water density, so the eggs float when they are cooked, and the vinegar helps the egg to coagulate," LaMarita explained.
More tips for the best poached eggs
When making your poached eggs, Richard LaMarita recommends draining the egg well with a mesh strainer or slotted spoon. This will help ensure it isn't too wet upon serving. To make the presentation clean and beautiful, he says you can gently flip the egg onto the plate, as the underside will look more uniform and put together. "Use scissors to trim the loose congealed egg whites' edges or frills around the egg before serving," he added.
When it comes to finishing touches and saucy pairings, LaMarita notes that Hollandaise is a classic, and one of the most common condiments served with poached eggs in the form of eggs Benedict. If you want to elevate it, though, he recommended making a port wine Hollandaise, which just subs out the white wine for port wine. You can also go with rich sauces, like a "creamy Gruyère cheese sauce, or creamy avocado sauce made simply with avocado, limes and a bit of sour cream."
Of course, LaMarita also recommended going simple if that's more your vibe. In this aspect, serve your poached eggs alongside "strips of cured or smoked salmon or whitefish, or a simple tomato basil garnish" if you're in an Italian mood.