This Is The Best Time To Season Poached Eggs For Peak Deliciousness

There are tons of common mistakes that newbies can make when poaching eggs. Luckily, there's one seasoning mishap that's super simple to fix. While some egg styles are seasoned before or during cooking (like restaurant-worthy scrambled eggs, for example), poached eggs should actually be seasoned right after they come out of the water. "At that time, they are at their freshest and a touch moist, so the seasoning sticks to the eggs and helps to bring out the flavor," Richard LaMarita, chef-instructor of Plant-Based Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus, told us.

Salt and pepper are a classic duo for eggs, but you can also consider other options for maximum flavor, like granulated garlic or everything bagel seasoning. While seasoning your eggs should happen at the end of cooking, you still want to remember to season your water before dropping in the eggs. Just a bit of salt and white vinegar is all you need — and they're both actually not even for flavor, but for something even more important. "The salt helps with the water density, so the eggs float when they are cooked, and the vinegar helps the egg to coagulate," LaMarita explained.