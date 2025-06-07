The Clever Way To Use Cake Mix For Breakfast
It can happen to anyone. You wake up with a craving for waffles, but there aren't any in the freezer. Making matters worse? You don't own a box of pancake or waffle mix, and you don't have all the ingredients to whip up a batch. All isn't lost if you have a box of cake mix on the shelf. This handy dandy convenience item will open you to a new world of flavor for your waffles, allowing you to be more imaginative with the toppings.
To turn cake mix into waffles, all that's needed are eggs, water, oil, and a waffle iron. The other required ingredients — baking soda, salt, and flour — are already in the box. Mix everything according to the package directions. Once all the components are mixed and your iron is hot, simply add the batter and cook. The waffles should be done in about 3 to 5 minutes (but be sure to follow the instructions that came with your specific waffle maker).
Get creative with your cake mix waffle flavors
When it comes to toppings for your waffles, using a cake mix allows your imagination to flourish. Turn your waffles into a dessert by using chocolate cake mix. Then, top the whole thing with strawberries, blueberries, whipped cream, and a drizzle of chocolate fudge. Celebrating a birthday? Try a birthday cake mix (like Funfetti) and top your treat with either a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Don't forget the sprinkles!
Even spice cake mix can make a rendition of carrot cake — just add shredded carrots to the batter — and top everything with cream cheese and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Make a special breakfast waffle for an anniversary or Valentine's Day by making red velvet waffles with cream cheese sauce.
Or mix two or three types of cake batter and swirl them in the waffle iron. If you're a fan of chocolate and cherries, you might try a dark chocolate cake mix combined with a cherry chip flavor. Take inspiration from lemon-chia seed waffles, and try mixing lemon cake mix with lemon zest and chia seeds. Or think coconutty vegan waffles, and use a coconut cake mix and top with sliced bananas or pineapples, shredded coconut, and add a macadamia nut syrup for a tropical flavor.