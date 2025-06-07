The Clever Way To Use Cake Mix For Breakfast

It can happen to anyone. You wake up with a craving for waffles, but there aren't any in the freezer. Making matters worse? You don't own a box of pancake or waffle mix, and you don't have all the ingredients to whip up a batch. All isn't lost if you have a box of cake mix on the shelf. This handy dandy convenience item will open you to a new world of flavor for your waffles, allowing you to be more imaginative with the toppings.

To turn cake mix into waffles, all that's needed are eggs, water, oil, and a waffle iron. The other required ingredients — baking soda, salt, and flour — are already in the box. Mix everything according to the package directions. Once all the components are mixed and your iron is hot, simply add the batter and cook. The waffles should be done in about 3 to 5 minutes (but be sure to follow the instructions that came with your specific waffle maker).