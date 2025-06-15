Does Outback Steakhouse Cook Its Steaks In Beef Tallow?
Outback Steakhouse may rank among some of the worst steakhouse chains in the U.S., but fans of the restaurant still find things to love about it. From its blooming onion to regularly offered deals, the business isn't without its merits. However, some of these merits are simply rumors, among them is the claim that it cooks its steaks in beef tallow.
Some unreliable influencer accounts on social media have claimed Outback uses beef tallow, we can verify this is false. In an interview with Tasting Table, Chef Efrem Cutler, VP of research and development for Bloomin' Brands, revealed the company uses butter. Beef tallow is renowned for creating restaurant-quality steaks and sides, but it's ultimately far too expensive for a budget steakhouse chain. While rendering your own lard or tallow at home can be cheaper than purchasing butter, Outback chefs cook pre-cut steaks that require minimal amounts of trimming, so they don't have excess fat to render.
When butchered, a single cow yields around 180 pounds of beef tallow. Comparatively, a dairy cow can produce the same weight of butter in only two months. Simple supply and demand makes tallow prohibitively expensive for anyone but high-quality, standalone steakhouses.
Cooking steak in tallow vs. butter
Although both options are basically animal fat, tallow and butter have distinct flavor profiles. While butter is rich and creamy, tallow has an earthy, meaty flavor. For people looking to maximize the beefiness of their dish, tallow is probably a better option, particularly if you prefer to sear your meat and keep it rare.
Tallow has quite a high smoke point, around 420 degrees Fahrenheit, while butter starts to burn above 300 degrees. This is because of its milk solids, the little flavor particles left over when milk is churned into butter. If you want to cook with butter over high heat, you're better off turning it into clarified butter or ghee, though this robs it of a lot of flavor. Comparatively, beef tallow retains its full flavor with no extra effort and withstands high temperatures much better.
However, some people believe that cooking beef in tallow is a bit redundant. While it amplifies the beefiness, it doesn't add new flavors the way butter can. This is especially true of high-quality butter like Kerrygold which practically bursts with creamy decadence. If you want the best of both worlds, sear your steak in a small amount of beef tallow and finish it with a pat of butter while it rests.