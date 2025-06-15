Does Outback Steakhouse Cook Its Steaks In Beef Tallow?

Outback Steakhouse may rank among some of the worst steakhouse chains in the U.S., but fans of the restaurant still find things to love about it. From its blooming onion to regularly offered deals, the business isn't without its merits. However, some of these merits are simply rumors, among them is the claim that it cooks its steaks in beef tallow.

Some unreliable influencer accounts on social media have claimed Outback uses beef tallow, we can verify this is false. In an interview with Tasting Table, Chef Efrem Cutler, VP of research and development for Bloomin' Brands, revealed the company uses butter. Beef tallow is renowned for creating restaurant-quality steaks and sides, but it's ultimately far too expensive for a budget steakhouse chain. While rendering your own lard or tallow at home can be cheaper than purchasing butter, Outback chefs cook pre-cut steaks that require minimal amounts of trimming, so they don't have excess fat to render.

When butchered, a single cow yields around 180 pounds of beef tallow. Comparatively, a dairy cow can produce the same weight of butter in only two months. Simple supply and demand makes tallow prohibitively expensive for anyone but high-quality, standalone steakhouses.