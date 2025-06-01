Why Costco's Croissant Bread Loaf Is The Ultimate Breakfast Upgrade You Didn't Know You Needed

If you love the flaky butteriness of a croissant but want the versatility of a bread loaf, Costco Bakery offers the perfect solution to your breakfast needs: the croissant bread loaf. Since its arrival at Costco bakeries in 2023, this indulgent hybrid has created a cult-like following amongst shoppers thanks to its pillowy texture and semi-sweet, buttery flavor. Produced by Schwartz Brothers Bakery in Seattle, WA, the loaves come pre-sliced in packs of two and retail around $8.89, though prices vary by location. Initially, the loaves were only available in Costcos in select Seattle locations, though they have since expanded to Southeast states such as Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

The best part of the croissant bread is its ability to elevate a variety of breakfast meals. A popular use for the bread amongst fans is for French toast — its airy texture is perfect for soaking up sweet maple syrup. It's also a perfect base for bread pudding, mixed with raisins, butter, eggs, milk, and sugar.

Beyond sweet dishes, the croissant bread loaf is a game-changer for savory breakfasts. Substitute it for plain bread slices in a breakfast sandwich with eggs and bacon, or take your avocado toast up a notch with its buttery, golden crust. For something even more indulgent, lather on cream cheese and lox salmon for a savory, decadent bite.