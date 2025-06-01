Why Costco's Croissant Bread Loaf Is The Ultimate Breakfast Upgrade You Didn't Know You Needed
If you love the flaky butteriness of a croissant but want the versatility of a bread loaf, Costco Bakery offers the perfect solution to your breakfast needs: the croissant bread loaf. Since its arrival at Costco bakeries in 2023, this indulgent hybrid has created a cult-like following amongst shoppers thanks to its pillowy texture and semi-sweet, buttery flavor. Produced by Schwartz Brothers Bakery in Seattle, WA, the loaves come pre-sliced in packs of two and retail around $8.89, though prices vary by location. Initially, the loaves were only available in Costcos in select Seattle locations, though they have since expanded to Southeast states such as Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.
The best part of the croissant bread is its ability to elevate a variety of breakfast meals. A popular use for the bread amongst fans is for French toast — its airy texture is perfect for soaking up sweet maple syrup. It's also a perfect base for bread pudding, mixed with raisins, butter, eggs, milk, and sugar.
Beyond sweet dishes, the croissant bread loaf is a game-changer for savory breakfasts. Substitute it for plain bread slices in a breakfast sandwich with eggs and bacon, or take your avocado toast up a notch with its buttery, golden crust. For something even more indulgent, lather on cream cheese and lox salmon for a savory, decadent bite.
How to get the most out of the croissant bread loaf
The croissant bread loaf is delicious straight out of the bag, but toasting it enhances the flavor and adds a satisfying crunch. For an even deeper, nuttier taste, bake it in the oven or crisp it in a skillet with brown butter — just be sure to use the correct color pan for browning the butter.
Breakfast isn't the only time for these croissant loaves to shine. Swap your standard grilled cheese bread for an extra-flaky take on the meal, or make an elevated tuna melt. You can also ditch your basic croutons and cube the croissant bread into small pieces, toss in olive oil and rosemary, and bake in the oven — perfect for topping creamy soups or fresh salads.
If you're worried about getting through both loaves before they go stale, simply freeze a loaf for later. Wrap it tightly and store it in a freezer-safe container for a decadent, last-minute breakfast or easy meal upgrade whenever you need it.