The Brilliant Way To Stencil Pastries Using Everyday Kitchen Items

One of the most exciting parts of making pastries, other than eating them, is decorating. There is a certain satisfaction in adding the finishing touches to your hard work and watching it come together with edible flair. Of course, with so many decorating tools on the market comes the pressure of feeling like you have to restock every time you make a batch of dough — but your kitchen already has plenty of items you can use. With these simple yet brilliant stencil hacks, you'll be decorating cookies and cakes like a pro. The first place to look? Your pantry.

A good rule of thumb when looking for a suitable stencil is to look for an item with a solid yet interesting shape, and nothing fits those criteria better than pasta. Uncooked pasta is not only affordable and safe to use, but it's abundant in most kitchens, even if you have to crack open a box of instant mac and cheese. The variety of shapes — from simple spaghetti to the more ornate wagon wheels — allows you to create unique stencil patterns, especially when you mix and match. Just imagine stenciling a bouquet of flowers onto a spring-themed cake surrounded by farfalle butterfly cutouts; it's enjoyable to create and to serve. With plenty of pasta shapes to know and learn, the stencil possibilities are endless.

You can also use utensils like forks and spoons to create crosshatched and oval-shaped patterns, respectively. These are excellent for any last-minute additions or for when you need to take your pastry decorating on the go and have limited space.