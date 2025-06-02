The Brilliant Way To Stencil Pastries Using Everyday Kitchen Items
One of the most exciting parts of making pastries, other than eating them, is decorating. There is a certain satisfaction in adding the finishing touches to your hard work and watching it come together with edible flair. Of course, with so many decorating tools on the market comes the pressure of feeling like you have to restock every time you make a batch of dough — but your kitchen already has plenty of items you can use. With these simple yet brilliant stencil hacks, you'll be decorating cookies and cakes like a pro. The first place to look? Your pantry.
A good rule of thumb when looking for a suitable stencil is to look for an item with a solid yet interesting shape, and nothing fits those criteria better than pasta. Uncooked pasta is not only affordable and safe to use, but it's abundant in most kitchens, even if you have to crack open a box of instant mac and cheese. The variety of shapes — from simple spaghetti to the more ornate wagon wheels — allows you to create unique stencil patterns, especially when you mix and match. Just imagine stenciling a bouquet of flowers onto a spring-themed cake surrounded by farfalle butterfly cutouts; it's enjoyable to create and to serve. With plenty of pasta shapes to know and learn, the stencil possibilities are endless.
You can also use utensils like forks and spoons to create crosshatched and oval-shaped patterns, respectively. These are excellent for any last-minute additions or for when you need to take your pastry decorating on the go and have limited space.
Other potential stencils for your baked goods
For those uncomfortable with using consumables and silverware as stencils, there are tons of alternatives you can find in your kitchen cabinets. Start simple and reach for any cookie cutters you have — they're likely to fit the size and theme of your dessert. Cookie cutters are an easy option, perfect for decorating with the family. They also serve multiple purposes: You can sprinkle things either inside them or around them to make your stencil, or use them as a stamp guide. Not only does this give you more decorative opportunities, but it is a great way to strategically hide any messy frosting that might be an eyesore.
For a basic stencil design, whip out your cheese grater and make polka dots on your pastries that will be evenly spaced and quick to replicate across a large batch of cookies or cupcakes. You can even use a colander or sifter as a stencil or as a means of evenly dusting your stencils in powdered sugar or colorful sprinkles — just make sure you know how you should be properly cleaning your sifter once your baking's complete. While these stencils may be out of the box, they'll come in handy in a pinch and give your pastries the decorations they deserve.