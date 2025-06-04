Canned Vs Dried Beans: Which Are Best To Use In Your Chili?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While there's still a never-ending debate on whether beans belong in chili, they're a staple ingredient in certain regions of the United States. If you're Team Beans, your next decision is likely whether to use the dried or canned variety in your recipe. To find out which option works best, Food Republic spoke to Dan Whalen, author of "Nachos for Dinner" and food blogger at The Food in my Beard.
"While I think that dried beans will taste better in the final product, I usually do not think it ... worth it to use them," Whalen said. This is because dried beans need to be soaked before they can be incorporated, and they can sometimes take additional time to fully cook — up to "[six] hours, depending on how old they are and what type of bean you are working with."
Canned beans, on the other hand, are already fully cooked via blanching before they're packaged. This makes them much more convenient, especially since you're using them as an ingredient in a larger recipe rather than as the star of the dish. When choosing which variety to use, keep in mind that kidney beans are widely regarded as a great canned option for a rich chili, thanks to their large size and firm texture.
The type of bean you use will alter your chili recipe
Remember that if you're using dried beans in your chili, you'll need to adjust the recipe a bit to accommodate these tasty legumes. "You ... need to add more water to the chili recipe to compensate for the liquids that will soak into the beans," Dan Whalen said. Dried beans can expand up to three times their initial size during the soaking and cooking process, so keep an eye on the dish and adjust as needed.
When making the chili, make sure you aren't cooking the beans the entire time. Since the pot is usually simmering for hours, only add the beans within the last 20 minutes or so. This helps ensure they stay nice and plump without getting too mushy. If you really want to take things up a notch, consider elevating your chili even further with a tablespoon of cocoa powder or instant espresso — these additions help boost the flavor of the chili while adding a rich depth that will have your guests asking what the secret is. Once you're ready to serve, don't forget to add some adventurous chili toppings for a unique and tasty bowl. Some of our favorites include fresh cilantro, ranch dressing, and roasted red peppers.