Canned Vs Dried Beans: Which Are Best To Use In Your Chili?

While there's still a never-ending debate on whether beans belong in chili, they're a staple ingredient in certain regions of the United States. If you're Team Beans, your next decision is likely whether to use the dried or canned variety in your recipe. To find out which option works best, Food Republic spoke to Dan Whalen, author of "Nachos for Dinner" and food blogger at The Food in my Beard.

"While I think that dried beans will taste better in the final product, I usually do not think it ... worth it to use them," Whalen said. This is because dried beans need to be soaked before they can be incorporated, and they can sometimes take additional time to fully cook — up to "[six] hours, depending on how old they are and what type of bean you are working with."

Canned beans, on the other hand, are already fully cooked via blanching before they're packaged. This makes them much more convenient, especially since you're using them as an ingredient in a larger recipe rather than as the star of the dish. When choosing which variety to use, keep in mind that kidney beans are widely regarded as a great canned option for a rich chili, thanks to their large size and firm texture.