The Unexpected Thing Ina Garten Never Brings To A Dinner Party

As with vase-less flowers, avoid any gift that ultimately translates into more work or an inconvenience for your host. As you select something, run it through that mental filter: Will this item disrupt the party prep or become burdensome in any way?

Various well-meaning gestures can be a faux pas. You shouldn't bring an unsolicited dish, for instance, if it's not a potluck affair and you weren't expressly asked. You don't know what style of menu the host has planned or how many people are coming. They'll probably feel obligated to serve your dish, even if it clashes horribly with the rest of the spread. Plus, this is the host's night to showcase their culinary skills — not yours. Just be the invited guest you're intended to be and enjoy what your friend has put so much effort into preparing.

You can, however — and should — ask beforehand if the host would like you to bring something. Focused, open-ended questions are best. "Can I bring anything?" is less productive than, "I'd be glad to bring a bottle of wine or something similar to go with your menu. What would be most helpful?" If they decline your offer, leave it at that — but you should still bring a gift. Apart from flowers, something that can be set aside, untouched and unopened, until after the party is the least intrusive. You could take the pathway of a recovery gift of sorts for your host to enjoy as they unwind post-dinner — maybe a nice assortment of pastries from a bakery you know they like, a gourmet coffee blend, or a gift certificate for some pampering, like a massage or manicure.