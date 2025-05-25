How To Repurpose Leftover Juice And Give Your Cocktails A Stunning Upgrade

Don't throw away that leftover juice just yet. Whether you have extras from home juicing or the liquid from canned fruit, those flavorful remnants can make delicious additions to your cocktails and mocktails. This not only reduces food waste but it also adds a burst of fresh flavor that you might not find in premade mixers.

One easy way to repurpose the leftovers is by creating juice ice cubes. Simply pour the juice into ice cube trays and allow it to freeze. Lime juice cubes elevate margaritas on the rocks, preventing them from ever tasting watered down. Orange juice cubes keep mimosas ice cold, while cranberry juice cubes can add a festive touch to holiday drinks. To get even more creative, you can try layering different juice flavors into your ice cube trays or adding small pieces of fruit or herbs before freezing.

Another useful technique for using up leftover juice is making fruit purées. These add intense fruit flavor and a great texture to blended drinks. Start by washing and chopping fresh fruit like berries, mangoes, peaches, or even bananas. Then, macerate the fruit with a bit of sugar (letting it sit to draw out the natural juices). From there, blend the fruit with water until it's completely smooth, and strain the purée to remove any seeds or pulp. A small amount of lemon or lime juice — plus a pinch of salt — can help balance the flavors and preserve the color. These purées can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks or frozen for deliciously complex frozen margaritas.